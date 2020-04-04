2019-20 all-Highland Conference girls basketball teams
FIRST TEAM
Rylie Bisballe, Lake City
Olivia Bellows, Lake City
Chloe Bisballe, Lake City
Megan Hose, Lake City
Olivia Nelson, Beal City
Rayne Thornton, Roscommon
Maddi Sparks, Pine River
Anna Lanser, McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Megan Bennett, McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Kelci Elder, Evart
Addysen Gray, Evart
Macy Bisballe, Houghton Lake
Jade Kauffman, Houghton Lake
Jaden Wilder, Manton
Abby Brown, Manton
Abby Shepler, Manton
Emma Schierbeek, McBain
Couper Agema, McBain
Olyvia Nederhood, McBain
Honorable Mention
Nicole Adams, Lake City
Paige Antcliff, Beal City
Erika Terry, Roscommon
Hailey Wanstead, Pine River
Madelyn Benthem, McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Kara Henry, Evart
Lucy Haggart, Houghton Lake
Molly Lane, Manton
Leah Neverth, McBain
