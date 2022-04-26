Petoskey logo

Petoskey

State rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Hudsonville (6-0-0)

2. Midland Dow (7-0-0)

3. Hartland (4-1-0)

4. Troy Athens (7-1-0)

5. Rockford (6-0-0)

6. Salem (5-0-1)

7. Rochester (6-0-0)

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-2-0)

9. Portage Central (7-1-0)

10. Northville (5-0-2)

11. Livonia Stevenson (6-1-0)

12. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-1-0)

13. Grand Blanc (3-1-1)

14. Rochester Adams (5-2-1)

15. Romeo (5-1-1)

DIVISION 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian (4-0-0)

2. Gull Lake (5-0-0)

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1-0)

4. Haslett (5-0-1)

5. Marshall (8-0-0)

6. Plainwell (4-0-0)

7. Spring Lake (6-0-1)

8. South Lyon East (5-2-0)

9. Mason (6-1-0)

10. Dewitt (3-3-2)

11. Petoskey (5-0-0)

12. Trenton (5-3-1)

13. Dearborn Divine Child (4-4-1)

14. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (5-1-1)

15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern (4-0-3)

DIVISION 3

1. Warren Regina (4-1-1)

2. Pontiac Notre Dame (6-1-0)

3. Williamston (6-1-1)

4. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-2-0)

5. Hudsonville Unity (4-1-0)

6. Flint Powers Catholic (5-1-2)

7. Ann Arbor Richard (4-3-0)

8. Essexville Garber (9-1-0)

9. Macomb Lutheran North (2-2-4)

10. Big Rapids (4-3-1)

11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-1-1)

12. Elk Rapids (4-2-0)

13. Grosse Ile (4-3-0)

14. South Haven (6-1-1)

15. Freeland (4-1-0)

DIVISION 4

1. Royal Oak Shrine (2-1-1)

2. Madison Heights Foley (5-1-1)

3. Lansing Christian (7-0-0)

4. Harbor Springs (3-3-0)

5. North Muskegon (6-2-0)

6. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (5-0-0)

7. Saginaw Nouvel (3-1-0)

8. Kalamazoo Christian (4-3-0)

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4-2-0)

10. Ann Arbor Greenhills (3-1-0)

11. Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-2-0)

12. Orchard Lake St. Mary (4-0-0)

13. Saugatuck (5-1-1)

14. Grosse Pointe Liggett (1-3-0)

15. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1-0)

