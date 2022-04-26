State rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Hudsonville (6-0-0)
2. Midland Dow (7-0-0)
3. Hartland (4-1-0)
4. Troy Athens (7-1-0)
5. Rockford (6-0-0)
6. Salem (5-0-1)
7. Rochester (6-0-0)
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-2-0)
9. Portage Central (7-1-0)
10. Northville (5-0-2)
11. Livonia Stevenson (6-1-0)
12. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-1-0)
13. Grand Blanc (3-1-1)
14. Rochester Adams (5-2-1)
15. Romeo (5-1-1)
DIVISION 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian (4-0-0)
2. Gull Lake (5-0-0)
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1-0)
4. Haslett (5-0-1)
5. Marshall (8-0-0)
6. Plainwell (4-0-0)
7. Spring Lake (6-0-1)
8. South Lyon East (5-2-0)
9. Mason (6-1-0)
10. Dewitt (3-3-2)
11. Petoskey (5-0-0)
12. Trenton (5-3-1)
13. Dearborn Divine Child (4-4-1)
14. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (5-1-1)
15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern (4-0-3)
DIVISION 3
1. Warren Regina (4-1-1)
2. Pontiac Notre Dame (6-1-0)
3. Williamston (6-1-1)
4. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-2-0)
5. Hudsonville Unity (4-1-0)
6. Flint Powers Catholic (5-1-2)
7. Ann Arbor Richard (4-3-0)
8. Essexville Garber (9-1-0)
9. Macomb Lutheran North (2-2-4)
10. Big Rapids (4-3-1)
11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-1-1)
12. Elk Rapids (4-2-0)
13. Grosse Ile (4-3-0)
14. South Haven (6-1-1)
15. Freeland (4-1-0)
DIVISION 4
1. Royal Oak Shrine (2-1-1)
2. Madison Heights Foley (5-1-1)
3. Lansing Christian (7-0-0)
4. Harbor Springs (3-3-0)
5. North Muskegon (6-2-0)
6. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (5-0-0)
7. Saginaw Nouvel (3-1-0)
8. Kalamazoo Christian (4-3-0)
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4-2-0)
10. Ann Arbor Greenhills (3-1-0)
11. Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-2-0)
12. Orchard Lake St. Mary (4-0-0)
13. Saugatuck (5-1-1)
14. Grosse Pointe Liggett (1-3-0)
15. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1-0)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.