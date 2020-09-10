CROSS COUNTRY
State Rankings
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Division 1 Boys
1. Romeo
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Salem
4. Traverse City Central
5. Rockford
6. Caledonia
7. Hartland
8. Brighton
9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
10. Northville
11. Lowell
12. East Lansing
13. Milford
14. Clarkston
15. Novi
Honorable mention: Traverse City West, Saline.
Division 2 Boys
1. St Clair
2. Otsego
3. Fremont
4. Pinckney
5. Chelsea
6. East Grand Rapids
7. St. Johns
8. Spring Lake
9. Grand Rapids Christian
10. Sparta
11. Petoskey
12. Dearborn Divine Child
13. Adrian
14. Battle Creek Harper Creek
15. Yale
Honorable mention: Belding.
Division 3 Boys
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Caro
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Benzie Central
6. Ithaca
7. Hanover-Horton
8. Charlevoix
9. Leslie
10. Stockbridge
11. St. Louis
12. McBain
13. Dansville
14. Pine River
15. Harbor Springs
Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Bronson.
Division 4 Boys
1. Saugatuck
2. Webberville
3. Carson City-Crystal
4. Breckenridge
5. Wyoming Potter's House
6. Mason County Eastern
7. Concord
8. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
9. Petoskey St. Michael
10. Deckerville
11. Kalamazoo Christian
12. Hillsdale Academy
13. Unionville-Sebewaing
14. Adrian Lenawee Christian
15. Blanchard Montabella
Honorable mention: Mayville.
Division 1 Girls
1. Traverse City Central
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Brighton
4. Romeo
5. Salem
6. Northville
7. Rockford
8. Troy
9. Traverse City West
10. Holland West Ottawa
11. Saline
12. Plymouth
13. Okemos
14. Caledonia
15. Bay City Western
Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Frankenmuth
5. Otsego
6. Shepherd
7. Cadillac
8. Bloomfield Hills Marian
9. Tecumseh
10. Freeland
10. Marshall
12. Lansing Catholic
13. Plainwell
14. Warren Regina
15. Chelsea
Honorable mention: Sparta.
Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Benzie Central
4. Ithaca
5. Traverse City St. Francis
6. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
7. Jackson Lumen Christi
8. St. Louis
9. McBain
10. Pewamo-Westphalia
10. Stockbridge
12. Reese
13. Caro
14. Clare
15. Harbor Springs
Honorable mention: Roscommon, Leslie, Manistee, Charlevoix.
Division 4 Girls
1. Lansing Christian
2. Kalamazoo Christian
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Saugatuck
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Battle Creek St Philip
7. Beal City
8. Ellsworth
9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
10. Ubly
10. Glen Lake
12. Johannesburg-Lewiston
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Allen Park Cabrini
15. Fowler
