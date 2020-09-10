Cross country2.jpg

CROSS COUNTRY

State Rankings

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Division 1 Boys

1. Romeo

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Salem

4. Traverse City Central

5. Rockford

6. Caledonia

7. Hartland

8. Brighton

9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

10. Northville

11. Lowell

12. East Lansing

13. Milford

14. Clarkston

15. Novi

Honorable mention: Traverse City West, Saline.

Division 2 Boys

1. St Clair

2. Otsego

3. Fremont

4. Pinckney

5. Chelsea

6. East Grand Rapids

7. St. Johns

8. Spring Lake

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. Sparta

11. Petoskey

12. Dearborn Divine Child

13. Adrian

14. Battle Creek Harper Creek

15. Yale

Honorable mention: Belding.

Division 3 Boys

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Caro

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Benzie Central

6. Ithaca

7. Hanover-Horton

8. Charlevoix

9. Leslie

10. Stockbridge

11. St. Louis

12. McBain

13. Dansville

14. Pine River

15. Harbor Springs

Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Bronson.

Division 4 Boys

1. Saugatuck

2. Webberville

3. Carson City-Crystal

4. Breckenridge

5. Wyoming Potter's House

6. Mason County Eastern

7. Concord

8. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

9. Petoskey St. Michael

10. Deckerville

11. Kalamazoo Christian

12. Hillsdale Academy

13. Unionville-Sebewaing

14. Adrian Lenawee Christian

15. Blanchard Montabella

Honorable mention: Mayville.

Division 1 Girls

1. Traverse City Central

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Brighton

4. Romeo

5. Salem

6. Northville

7. Rockford

8. Troy

9. Traverse City West

10. Holland West Ottawa

11. Saline

12. Plymouth

13. Okemos

14. Caledonia

15. Bay City Western

Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Frankenmuth

5. Otsego

6. Shepherd

7. Cadillac

8. Bloomfield Hills Marian

9. Tecumseh

10. Freeland

10. Marshall

12. Lansing Catholic

13. Plainwell

14. Warren Regina

15. Chelsea

Honorable mention: Sparta.

Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Benzie Central

4. Ithaca

5. Traverse City St. Francis

6. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

7. Jackson Lumen Christi

8. St. Louis

9. McBain

10. Pewamo-Westphalia

10. Stockbridge

12. Reese

13. Caro

14. Clare

15. Harbor Springs

Honorable mention: Roscommon, Leslie, Manistee, Charlevoix.

Division 4 Girls

1. Lansing Christian

2. Kalamazoo Christian

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Saugatuck

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Battle Creek St Philip

7. Beal City

8. Ellsworth

9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

10. Ubly

10. Glen Lake

12. Johannesburg-Lewiston

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Allen Park Cabrini

15. Fowler

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

