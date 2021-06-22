TRAVERSE CITY — Gaylord, Charlevoix and Traverse City West all made historic playoff runs for their programs and each team had players recognized with softball all-state honors Tuesday.
The Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association announced the all-state teams Tuesday and 18 local athletes appeared on the list.
Traverse City West sluggers Brittany Steimel and Lydia Heymes each made the honorable mention list in Division 1 as a pitcher and catcher, respectively. They were in a back and forth home run battle reminiscent of Sammy Sosa and Mark McGuire’s race as they each reach double-digit dingers.
Gaylord freshmen Jayden Jones and Avery Parker each earned first team all-state in D2. Each Blue Devil was a no-brainer for first team after Jones slapped over 25 extra base hits as a shortstop and Parker earned a spot as a utility player after splitting time in the circle with Jones.
Petoskey catcher Brooke Bixby joined the Gaylord pair on first team in D2 after a stellar season from the plate.
Glen Lake’s Olivia Mikowski was the only local player to earn first team in D3 or D4, taking home honors for her play in D4 at shortstop.
Charlevoix had a host of players earn honorable mention in Division 3 with senior first baseman Kate Klinger, junior second baseman Grace Lentz, senior third baseman Zoe Brodin and senior pitcher Madelyn Sandison.
Kalkaska’s Madison Wilkinson and Boyne City’s Maggee Behling each landed on HM in D3 as well.
Johannesburg-Lewiston had outfielder Sydney Townsend and pitcher Jayden Marlatt each honorable mention in D4. Alexis Cain, a shortstop from Central Lake, joined Mesick senior pitcher Kelsey Quiggin and Frankfort pitcher Taylor Myers on HM in D4.