Prep xc

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Week 1 Rankings, September 14, 2021

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Caledonia

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Romeo

4. Traverse City Central

5. Northville

6. Hartland

7. Lake Orion

8. Okemos

9. Brighton

10. Novi

11. East Lansing

12. Walled Lake Northern

13. Rockford

14. Livonia Churchill

15. Saline

Honorable mention: Lowell, Grand Haven, Portage Central, White Lake Lakeland.

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Romeo

5. Traverse City Central

6. Northville

7. Temperance Bedford

8. Brighton

9. Jenison

10. Oxford

11. St. Joseph

12. Bay City Western

13. Canton

14. Okemos

15. Traverse City West

Honorable mention: Portage Central.

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Freeland

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Otsego

5. St. Johns

6. Pinckney

7. Adrian

8. Sparta

9. Chelsea

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Linden

12. Spring Lake

13. Ionia

14. Riverview

15. Petoskey

Honorable mention: St. Clair, Ada Forest Hills Eastern.

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Freeland

5. Mason

6. Otsego

7. Zeeland East

8. Shepherd

9. Petoskey

10. Goodrich

11. Pinckney

12. Marshall

13. Warren Regina

14. Sparta

15. Spring Lake

Honorable mention: Frankenmuth, Cadillac, Whitehall, St. Johns.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you