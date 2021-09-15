Prep xc
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Week 1 Rankings, September 14, 2021
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Caledonia
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Romeo
4. Traverse City Central
5. Northville
6. Hartland
7. Lake Orion
8. Okemos
9. Brighton
10. Novi
11. East Lansing
12. Walled Lake Northern
13. Rockford
14. Livonia Churchill
15. Saline
Honorable mention: Lowell, Grand Haven, Portage Central, White Lake Lakeland.
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Romeo
5. Traverse City Central
6. Northville
7. Temperance Bedford
8. Brighton
9. Jenison
10. Oxford
11. St. Joseph
12. Bay City Western
13. Canton
14. Okemos
15. Traverse City West
Honorable mention: Portage Central.
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Freeland
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Otsego
5. St. Johns
6. Pinckney
7. Adrian
8. Sparta
9. Chelsea
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Linden
12. Spring Lake
13. Ionia
14. Riverview
15. Petoskey
Honorable mention: St. Clair, Ada Forest Hills Eastern.
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Freeland
5. Mason
6. Otsego
7. Zeeland East
8. Shepherd
9. Petoskey
10. Goodrich
11. Pinckney
12. Marshall
13. Warren Regina
14. Sparta
15. Spring Lake
Honorable mention: Frankenmuth, Cadillac, Whitehall, St. Johns.