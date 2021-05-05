TRAVERSE CITY — Fifteen area basketball players earned selection to eh Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan's BCAM's Best teams.
That total included 10 boys players and five girls, as well as numerous other honorable mention honors.
Bellaire's Brad Fischer was named Division 4 Coach of the Year, while he and McBain's Drew Bronkema drew regional Coach of the Year awards. The boys coaching awards haven't been announced yet.
Traverse City Central's Carson Bourdo led the boys selections, earning a spot on the Division 1 top team. Jayden Alfred (Mancelona), Preston Ball (Elk Rapids), Kaleb Moore (Manton), Wyatt Nausadis (TC St. Frasncis) and Evan Solomon (Charlevoix) led a large area contingent on the Division 3 team, with Dylan Barnowski (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), Shawn Bramer (LL St. Mary), Brock Broderick (TC Christian) and Jack Stefanski (Frankfort) on the Division 4 squad.
Cadillac senior point guard Molly Anderson led the girls selections, earning BCAM's Best in Division 2. She's joined by Glen Lake junior forward Grace Bradford on Division 3 and Leland senior forward, Bellaire sophomore center Jacey Somers and Frankfort senior guard Reagan Thorr on the Division 4 team.
Boys honorable mention nods belonged to Josh Burnham (TC Central), JJ Marshall (Petoskey), Ben Wagar (Petoskey), Evan Borr (Cadillac), Aidan Brehm (Boyne City), Dylan Cragg (Grayling), Beau LaTulip (Kingsley), Adam Gerberding (St. Francis), Luke Hazelton (Glen Lake), Finn Hogan (Glen Lake), Preston Malpass (East Jordan), Preston Marlatt (Johannesburg-Lewiston), Kaiden McGillis (McBain), Jacob Mueller (Charlevoix), Mason Travis (Elk Rapids), Mateo Barnett (Manistee Catholic), Jaeger Griswold (Ellsworth), Conrad Korte (Gaylord St. Mary), Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) and Skylar Wojciechowski (Brethren).
Girls honorable mention honors went to Ellen Bretzke (Benzie Central), Olivia Meyer (Cadillac), Olivia Bellows (Lake City), Taylor Petrosky (Charlevoix), Emma Schierbeek (McBain), Sydney Townsend (Johannesburg-Lewiston), Lauren Wilder (Manton), Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) and Noel Mann (Bellaire).
Team academic all-state honors went to numerous area squads, including on the boys side Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Cadillac, Kingsley, Charlevoix, Elk Rapids, Glen Lake, TC St. Francis, Lake City, McBain, East Jordan, Manistee Catholic, McBain NMC, Bellaire, Ellsworth and Onekama. Manistee, Grayling earned honorable mention.
Girls academic team all-state awards went to Gaylord, TC West, Petoskey, Cadillac, Boyne City, Benzie Central, Kingsley, Manistee, Grayling, TC St. Francis, Manton, Glen Lake, Elk Rapids, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Charlevoix, Lake City, Forest Area, Brethren, Manistee Catholic, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Onekama, Leland, Bellaire and McBain NMC.
BCAM handed out its Outstanding Senior Student Athlete Awards as well. Those go to senior athletes who played four year of high school basketball and compiled a cumulative grade-point average of 3.8 or above.
Area boys winners of that award were: Bryce Baeckeroot (Bellaire), Brayden Dawson (Bellaire), Isaac Golden (Bellaire), Brehm (Boyne City), Wojciechowski (Brethren), Austin Abraham (Cadillac), Brady McLaurin (Cadillac), Griswold (Ellsworth), LaTulip (Kingsley), Gabe Ardis (Lake City), Hunter Bisballe (Lake City), Devin Jorgensen (Lake City), Ellian Schichtel (Lake City), Drew SChlaff (Manistee), Grant Schlaff (Manistee), Mason Heuker (McBain), Kyle Pylkas (McBain), Daniel Rodenbaugh (McBain), Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain), George Goldkuhle (TC Central), Casey Donahue (TC St. Francis), Mel Frechette (TC West) and Luke Robertson (TC West).
Area girls winners of that award were: Delaney Goodwin (Bellaire), Mann (Bellaire), Jaelyn Jarema (Boyne City), Taylor Noble (Boyne City), Jordan Noble (Boyne City), Anderson (Cadillac), Madi Drabik (Cadillac), Meyer (Cadillac), Alison Brown (Grayling), Morgan McVannel (Joburg), Townsend (Joburg), Grace Kolarik (Kingsley), Genevieve Bramer (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), Ciara Glynn (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), Tatum Kareck, (Leland), Lowe (Leland), Olivia Smith (Manistee), Lizzie Brown (Glen Lake), Tarah Connell (Glen Lake), Millie Foglesong (Glen Lake), Hailey Helling (Glen Lake), Emma Korson (Glen Lake), Emma Boonstra (McBain), Alexis Gilde (McBain), Sara Bromley (Onekama), Ajah Fink (Onekama), Emily Bohrer (TC West) and Ava Warren (TC West).
Coaches must be a member for their athletes to win most BCAM awards.