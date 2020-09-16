XC

Week 1 Rankings - September 15, 2020

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Salem - R6

2. Romeo - R9

3. Caledonia - R3

4. Rockford - R1

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

6. Novi - R8

7. East Lansing - R4

8. Traverse City Central - R1

9. Hartland - R2

10. Grand Haven - R1

11. Brighton - R4

11. Portage Central - R3

12. Northville - R8

13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9

14. Lowell - R1

15. Milford - R7

H.M. Traverse City West - R1

H.M. Farmington - R8

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Traverse City Central - R1

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

3. Saline - R5

4. Brighton - R4

5. Rockford - R1

6. Romeo - R9

7. Traverse City West - R1

8. Birmingham Seaholm - R7

9. Salem - R6

10. Canton - R6

11. Northville - R8

12. Jenison - R3

13. Grand Blanc - R2

14. Bay City Western - R2

15. Okemos - R4

LP Division 2 Boys

1. St Clair - R17

2. Fremont - R10

3. Otsego - R13

4. Grand Rapids Christian - R13

5. Chelsea - R18

6. Spring Lake - R11

7. East Grand Rapids - R11

8. Petoskey - R10

9. St Johns - R14

10. Pinckney - R16

11. Yale - R17

12. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R11

13. Belding - R11

14. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

15. Flint Powers Catholic - R15

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids - R11

2. Petoskey - R10

3. Frankenmuth - R15

4. Grand Rapids Christian - R13

5. Otsego - R13

6. Shepherd - R15

7. Freeland - R15

8. Mason - R14

9. Marshall - R12

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R11

10. Lansing Catholic - R14

12. Bloomfield Hills Marian - R16

13. Chelsea - R18

14. Cadillac - R10

15. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg - R13

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hart - R20

2. Traverse City St Francis - R19

3. Caro - R25

4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

5. Leslie - R23

6. Ithaca - R24

7. St Louis - R24

8. Benzie Central - R20

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

10. Hanover-Horton - R23

11. Charlevoix - R19

12. Stockbridge - R27

13. Saranac - R21

14. Harbor Springs - R19

15. McBain - R20

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart - R20

2. Ithaca - R24

3. Benzie Central - R20

4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

5. Traverse City St Francis - R19

6. Jackson Lumen Christi - R23

7. St Louis - R24

8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

9. Pewamo-Westphalia - R24

10. Clare - R25

10. McBain - R20

12. Grass Lake - R23

13. Stockbridge - R27

14. Harbor Springs - R19

15. Caro - R25

H.M. Reese - R25

H.M. Clinton - R27

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Saugatuck - R31

2. Carson City-Crystal - R33

3. Webberville - R33

4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31

5. Breckenridge - R30

6. Mason County Eastern - R29

7. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28

8. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

9. Unionville-Sebewaing - R35

10. Concord - R34

11. Hillsdale Academy - R34

12. Deckerville - R35

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

14. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

15. Mayville - R35

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Lansing Christian - R33

2. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

3. Hillsdale Academy - R34

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

5. Beal City - R30

6. Saugatuck - R31

7. Battle Creek St Philip - R32

8. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36

9. Fowler - R33

10. Ubly - R35

10. Hudsonville Libertas Christian - R31

12. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

13. Ellsworth - R28

14. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary - R35

15. Maple City Glen Lake - R29

UP Division 1 Boys

1. Marquette

2. Houghton

3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area

UP Division 1 Girls

1. Marquette

2. Houghton

3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area

UP Division 2 Boys

1. Ishpeming

2. Painesdale-Jeffers

3. Hancock

UP Division 2 Girls

1. Ishpeming

2. Painesdale-Jeffers

3. Hancock

UP Division 3 Boys

1. Chassell

2. Newberry

3. Munising

