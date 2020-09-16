Week 1 Rankings - September 15, 2020
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Salem - R6
2. Romeo - R9
3. Caledonia - R3
4. Rockford - R1
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
6. Novi - R8
7. East Lansing - R4
8. Traverse City Central - R1
9. Hartland - R2
10. Grand Haven - R1
11. Brighton - R4
11. Portage Central - R3
12. Northville - R8
13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9
14. Lowell - R1
15. Milford - R7
H.M. Traverse City West - R1
H.M. Farmington - R8
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Traverse City Central - R1
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
3. Saline - R5
4. Brighton - R4
5. Rockford - R1
6. Romeo - R9
7. Traverse City West - R1
8. Birmingham Seaholm - R7
9. Salem - R6
10. Canton - R6
11. Northville - R8
12. Jenison - R3
13. Grand Blanc - R2
14. Bay City Western - R2
15. Okemos - R4
LP Division 2 Boys
1. St Clair - R17
2. Fremont - R10
3. Otsego - R13
4. Grand Rapids Christian - R13
5. Chelsea - R18
6. Spring Lake - R11
7. East Grand Rapids - R11
8. Petoskey - R10
9. St Johns - R14
10. Pinckney - R16
11. Yale - R17
12. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R11
13. Belding - R11
14. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
15. Flint Powers Catholic - R15
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids - R11
2. Petoskey - R10
3. Frankenmuth - R15
4. Grand Rapids Christian - R13
5. Otsego - R13
6. Shepherd - R15
7. Freeland - R15
8. Mason - R14
9. Marshall - R12
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R11
10. Lansing Catholic - R14
12. Bloomfield Hills Marian - R16
13. Chelsea - R18
14. Cadillac - R10
15. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg - R13
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hart - R20
2. Traverse City St Francis - R19
3. Caro - R25
4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
5. Leslie - R23
6. Ithaca - R24
7. St Louis - R24
8. Benzie Central - R20
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
10. Hanover-Horton - R23
11. Charlevoix - R19
12. Stockbridge - R27
13. Saranac - R21
14. Harbor Springs - R19
15. McBain - R20
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart - R20
2. Ithaca - R24
3. Benzie Central - R20
4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
5. Traverse City St Francis - R19
6. Jackson Lumen Christi - R23
7. St Louis - R24
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
9. Pewamo-Westphalia - R24
10. Clare - R25
10. McBain - R20
12. Grass Lake - R23
13. Stockbridge - R27
14. Harbor Springs - R19
15. Caro - R25
H.M. Reese - R25
H.M. Clinton - R27
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Saugatuck - R31
2. Carson City-Crystal - R33
3. Webberville - R33
4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31
5. Breckenridge - R30
6. Mason County Eastern - R29
7. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28
8. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
9. Unionville-Sebewaing - R35
10. Concord - R34
11. Hillsdale Academy - R34
12. Deckerville - R35
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
14. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
15. Mayville - R35
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Lansing Christian - R33
2. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
3. Hillsdale Academy - R34
4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
5. Beal City - R30
6. Saugatuck - R31
7. Battle Creek St Philip - R32
8. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36
9. Fowler - R33
10. Ubly - R35
10. Hudsonville Libertas Christian - R31
12. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
13. Ellsworth - R28
14. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary - R35
15. Maple City Glen Lake - R29
UP Division 1 Boys
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area
UP Division 1 Girls
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area
UP Division 2 Boys
1. Ishpeming
2. Painesdale-Jeffers
3. Hancock
UP Division 2 Girls
1. Ishpeming
2. Painesdale-Jeffers
3. Hancock
UP Division 3 Boys
1. Chassell
2. Newberry
3. Munising
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.