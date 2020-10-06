CROSS COUNTRY
State rankings
BOYS
LP DIVISION 1
1. Romeo
2. Caledonia
3. Traverse City Central
4. Rockford
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer
6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
7. Salem
8. Milford
9. Hartland
10. Northville
11. Saline
12. Portage Central
13. East Lansing
14. Brighton
15. Novi
Honorable mention: Grand Haven.
LP DIVISION 2
1. Fremont
2. Pinckney
3. St. Clair
4. Otsego
5. Chelsea
6. East Grand Rapids
7. St. Johns
8. Yale
9. Grand Rapids Christian
10. Spring Lake
11. Allendale
12. Adrian
13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
14. Petoskey
15. Dearborn Divine Child
LP DIVISION 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Caro
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. St. Louis
6. Ithaca
7. Leslie
8. Hanover-Horton
9. McBain
10. Benzie Central
11. New Lothrop
12. Harbor Springs
13. Stockbridge
14. Manchester
15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Honorable mention: Saranac.
LP DIVISION 4
1. Saugatuck
2. Webberville
3. Carson City-Crystal
4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
5. Concord
6. Breckenridge
7. Petoskey St. Michael
8. Kalamazoo Christian
9. Unionville-Sebewaing
10. Mason County Eastern
11. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
12. Buckley
13. Gobles
14. Whitmore Lake
15. Adrian Lenawee Christian
Honorable mention: Deckerville, White Cloud.
GIRLS
LP Division 1
1. Traverse City Central
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Clarkston
4. Brighton
5. Northville
6. Plymouth
7. Saline
8. Romeo
9. Holland West Ottawa
10. Rockford
11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
12. Salem
13. Traverse City West
14. Canton
15. Bay City Western
Honorable mention: Brownstown Woodhaven.
LP Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Frankenmuth
5. Otsego
6. Cadillac
7. Mason
8. Freeland
9. Shepherd
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Chelsea
12. Lansing Catholic
13. Pinckney
14. Bloomfield Hills Marian
15. Allendale
LP Division 3
1. Hart
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Ithaca
4. Benzie Central
5. Jackson Lumen Christi
6. St. Louis
7. Traverse City St Francis
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
9. Reese
10. Kent City
10. Pewamo-Westphalia
12. Clare
13. Caro
14. Stockbridge
15. McBain
Honorable mention: Grass Lake.
LP Division 4
1. Lansing Christian
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Saugatuck
6. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
7. Beal City
8. Ellsworth
9. Battle Creek St Philip
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian
10. Glen Lake
12. Fowler
13. Allen Park Cabrini
14. Concord
15. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian
Honorable mention: Ubly, Hudsonville Libertas Christian.
