CROSS COUNTRY

State rankings

MichiganCrossCountry.com

BOYS

LP DIVISION 1

1. Romeo

2. Caledonia

3. Traverse City Central

4. Rockford

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer

6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

7. Salem

8. Milford

9. Hartland

10. Northville

11. Saline

12. Portage Central

13. East Lansing

14. Brighton

15. Novi

Honorable mention: Grand Haven.

LP DIVISION 2

1. Fremont

2. Pinckney

3. St. Clair

4. Otsego

5. Chelsea

6. East Grand Rapids

7. St. Johns

8. Yale

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. Spring Lake

11. Allendale

12. Adrian

13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

14. Petoskey

15. Dearborn Divine Child

LP DIVISION 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Caro

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. St. Louis

6. Ithaca

7. Leslie

8. Hanover-Horton

9. McBain

10. Benzie Central

11. New Lothrop

12. Harbor Springs

13. Stockbridge

14. Manchester

15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Honorable mention: Saranac.

LP DIVISION 4

1. Saugatuck

2. Webberville

3. Carson City-Crystal

4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

5. Concord

6. Breckenridge

7. Petoskey St. Michael

8. Kalamazoo Christian

9. Unionville-Sebewaing

10. Mason County Eastern

11. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

12. Buckley

13. Gobles

14. Whitmore Lake

15. Adrian Lenawee Christian

Honorable mention: Deckerville, White Cloud.

GIRLS

LP Division 1

1. Traverse City Central

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Clarkston

4. Brighton

5. Northville

6. Plymouth

7. Saline

8. Romeo

9. Holland West Ottawa

10. Rockford

11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

12. Salem

13. Traverse City West

14. Canton

15. Bay City Western

Honorable mention: Brownstown Woodhaven.

LP Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Frankenmuth

5. Otsego

6. Cadillac

7. Mason

8. Freeland

9. Shepherd

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Chelsea

12. Lansing Catholic

13. Pinckney

14. Bloomfield Hills Marian

15. Allendale

LP Division 3

1. Hart

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Ithaca

4. Benzie Central

5. Jackson Lumen Christi

6. St. Louis

7. Traverse City St Francis

8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

9. Reese

10. Kent City

10. Pewamo-Westphalia

12. Clare

13. Caro

14. Stockbridge

15. McBain

Honorable mention: Grass Lake.

LP Division 4

1. Lansing Christian

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Saugatuck

6. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

7. Beal City

8. Ellsworth

9. Battle Creek St Philip

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian

10. Glen Lake

12. Fowler

13. Allen Park Cabrini

14. Concord

15. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian

Honorable mention: Ubly, Hudsonville Libertas Christian.

