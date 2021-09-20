Cross Country
STATE RANKINGS
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Caledonia
3. Romeo
4. Ann Arbor Pioneer
5. Lake Orion
6. Okemos
7. Northville
8. Hartland
9. Traverse City Central
10. Grand Haven
11. Walled Lake Northern
12. Lowell
13. East Lansing
14. Rockford
15. Livonia Churchill
Honorable mention: Novi.
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Brighton
5. Romeo
6. Traverse City Central
7. Northville
8. Temperance Bedford
9. Oxford
10. St. Joseph
11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
12. Rockford
13. Walled Lake Northern
14. Okemos
15. South Lyon East
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Otsego
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Pinckney
4. Freeland
5. Chelsea
6. Adrian
7. East Grand Rapids
8. St. Johns
9. Sparta
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Linden
12. Petoskey
13. Riverview
14. Ionia
15. Battle Creek Harper Creek
Honorable mention: St Clair.
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Freeland
5. Otsego
6. Petoskey
7. Goodrich
8. Mason
9. Shepherd
10. Zeeland East
11. Spring Lake
12. Warren Regina
13. Marshall
14. Pinckney
15. Chelsea
Honorable mention: Sparta.
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. Hart
3. St. Louis
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Lansing Catholic
6. Ithaca
7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
8. Pewamo-Westphalia
9. Kalkaska
10. Monroe St. Mary
11. Elk Rapids
12. Clinton
13. Harbor Springs
14. Erie Mason
15. Benzie Central
Honorable mention: Caro.
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Lansing Catholic
4. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
5. Jackson Lumen Christi
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. St. Louis
8. Ithaca
9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
10. Grandville Calvin Christian
11. Kent City
12. Caro
13. Benzie Central
14. Harbor Springs
15. Sandusky
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Johannesburg-Lewiston
2. Breckenridge
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Dansville
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Petoskey St. Michael
7. Concord
8. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
9. Carson City-Crystal
10. Riverview Gabriel Richard
11. Mason County Eastern
12. Webberville
13. Whitmore Lake
14. Adrian Lenawee Christian
15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
Honorable mention: Three Oaks River Valley.
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Kalamazoo Christian
2. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
6. Johannesburg-Lewiston
7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
8. Fowler
9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
10. Unionville-Sebewaing
11. Adrian Lenawee Christian
12. Whitmore Lake
13. Allen Park Cabrini
14. Glen Lake
15. Beal City
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23
Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
Phila. 1 1 0 .500 43 23
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49
Thursday’s Games
Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 35, Miami 0
Carolina 26, New Orleans 7
Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17
Cleveland 31, Houston 21
Denver 23, Jacksonville 13
L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24
Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17
New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6
San Francisco 17, Phila. 11
Arizona 34, Minnesota 33
Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25
Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17
Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT
Baltimore 36, Kansas City 35
Monday’s Games
Green Bay 35, Detroit 17
Thursday, Sept. 23
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Phila. at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.