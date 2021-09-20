cross country4.jpg

Cross Country

STATE RANKINGS

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton

2. Caledonia

3. Romeo

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer

5. Lake Orion

6. Okemos

7. Northville

8. Hartland

9. Traverse City Central

10. Grand Haven

11. Walled Lake Northern

12. Lowell

13. East Lansing

14. Rockford

15. Livonia Churchill

Honorable mention: Novi.

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Brighton

5. Romeo

6. Traverse City Central

7. Northville

8. Temperance Bedford

9. Oxford

10. St. Joseph

11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

12. Rockford

13. Walled Lake Northern

14. Okemos

15. South Lyon East

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Otsego

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Pinckney

4. Freeland

5. Chelsea

6. Adrian

7. East Grand Rapids

8. St. Johns

9. Sparta

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Linden

12. Petoskey

13. Riverview

14. Ionia

15. Battle Creek Harper Creek

Honorable mention: St Clair.

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Freeland

5. Otsego

6. Petoskey

7. Goodrich

8. Mason

9. Shepherd

10. Zeeland East

11. Spring Lake

12. Warren Regina

13. Marshall

14. Pinckney

15. Chelsea

Honorable mention: Sparta.

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Traverse City St. Francis

2. Hart

3. St. Louis

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Lansing Catholic

6. Ithaca

7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

8. Pewamo-Westphalia

9. Kalkaska

10. Monroe St. Mary

11. Elk Rapids

12. Clinton

13. Harbor Springs

14. Erie Mason

15. Benzie Central

Honorable mention: Caro.

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

5. Jackson Lumen Christi

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. St. Louis

8. Ithaca

9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

10. Grandville Calvin Christian

11. Kent City

12. Caro

13. Benzie Central

14. Harbor Springs

15. Sandusky

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Johannesburg-Lewiston

2. Breckenridge

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Dansville

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Petoskey St. Michael

7. Concord

8. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

9. Carson City-Crystal

10. Riverview Gabriel Richard

11. Mason County Eastern

12. Webberville

13. Whitmore Lake

14. Adrian Lenawee Christian

15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

Honorable mention: Three Oaks River Valley.

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Kalamazoo Christian

2. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

6. Johannesburg-Lewiston

7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

8. Fowler

9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

10. Unionville-Sebewaing

11. Adrian Lenawee Christian

12. Whitmore Lake

13. Allen Park Cabrini

14. Glen Lake

15. Beal City

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23

Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51

New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68

Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55

Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68

Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26

Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44

Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48

Phila. 1 1 0 .500 43 23

Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76

Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38

San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

Thursday’s Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 35, Miami 0

Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

Cleveland 31, Houston 21

Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6

San Francisco 17, Phila. 11

Arizona 34, Minnesota 33

Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17

Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT

Baltimore 36, Kansas City 35

Monday’s Games

Green Bay 35, Detroit 17

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Phila. at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you