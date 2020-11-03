cross country8.jpg

CROSS COUNTRY

Final Prep Rankings

MichiganCrossCountry.com Rankings

Division 1 Boys

1. Romeo

2. Caledonia

3. Rockford

4. Traverse City Central

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer

6. Milford

7. Salem

8. Novi

9. Northville

10. Hartland

11. Saline

12. Brighton

13. East Lansing

14. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

15. Portage Central

Honorable mention: Detroit Catholic Central.

Division 1 Girls

1. Traverse City Central

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Holland West Ottawa

4. Saline

5. Northville

6. Plymouth

7. Clarkston

8. Brighton

9. Romeo

10. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

12. Grand Blanc

13. Okemos

14. Salem

15. Canton

Honorable mention: Walled Lake Northern.

Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont

2. St. Johns

3. Pinckney

4. Otsego

5. St. Clair

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Chelsea

8. Yale

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. Spring Lake

11. Petoskey

12. Adrian

13. Allendale

14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

15. Lake Fenton

Honorable mention: Alma.

Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Frankenmuth

5. Cadillac

6. Otsego

7. Shepherd

8. Freeland

9. Mason

10. Pinckney

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

12. Chelsea

13. Lansing Catholic

14. Marshall

15. Sparta

Division 3 Boys

1. Hart

2. St Louis

3. Traverse City St. Francis

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. McBain

6. Ithaca

7. Caro

8. Hanover-Horton

9. Leslie

10. Harbor Springs

11. Stockbridge

12. Charlevoix

13. New Lothrop

14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

15. Saranac

Honorable mention: Pine River, Monroe St. Mary.

Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Benzie Central

4. Ithaca

5. St. Louis

6. Traverse City St. Francis

7. Jackson Lumen Christi

8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

9. Pewamo-Westphalia

10. Reese

10. Kent City

12. McBain

13. Clare

14. Harbor Springs

15. Stockbridge

Honorable mention: Charlevoix, Grass Lake.

Division 4 Boys

1. Saugatuck

2. Carson City-Crystal

3. Webberville

4. Breckenridge

5. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

6. Concord

7. Mason County Eastern

8. Petoskey St. Michael

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

11. Deckerville

12. Unionville-Sebewaing

13. Buckley

14. White Cloud

15. Morrice

Honorable mention: Adrian Lenawee.

Division 4 Girls

1. Lansing Christian

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Beal City

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

7. Saugatuck

8. Ubly

9. Allen Park Cabrini

10. Battle Creek St. Philip

10. Ellsworth

12. Johannesburg-Lewiston

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Fowler

15. Harbor Beach

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you