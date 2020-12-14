TRAVERSE CITY — Three area volleyball players earned first-team all-state selection from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
Cadillac senior outside hitter Macy Brown, Leland senior libero Mia Osorio and Traverse City Christian junior outside hitter Emma Mirabelli each made first-team all state, with 14 area players dotting the various MIVCA state teams. Twelve teams make first team in each of the four divisions, with a dozen each also on the second and third teams.
Julia Bishop of Farmington Hills Mercy won Miss Volleyball.
Traverse City Central outside hitter Emma Turnquist took third-team honors in Division 1, with Petoskey setter Peyton Miller an honorable mention pick.
Cadillac junior setter Renee Brines earned second-team honors in Division 2, while Traverse City St. Francis senior outside hitter Kaylin Poole was on the Division 3 third team. The D3 honorable mention picks also included TCSF senior setter Hannah Sidorowicz, McBain sophomore middle blocker Linde VanderVlucht and Charlevoix seniors Zoe Brodin and Avery Zipp.
Joining Osorio and Mirabelli in Division 4 were Leland senior outside hitters Olivia Lowe and Tatum Kareck on the second team and Comets senior middle blocker Sarah Elwell on third team.
MIVCA also released its all-region teams, with 46 area athletes making those teams.
Players making the all-region teams:
DIVISION 1: Turnquist, TCC; Ally Jo McKenna, Jr., libero, TC West; Kailey Parks, Jr., hitter, TC Central; Natalie Bourdo, Fr., libero; Sara Schermerhorn, Jr., setter, TC West; Becky Lane, Jr., hitter, TC West; Leah Allen, Sr., blocker, TC West; Miller, Petoskey; Faith Bailey, Jr., blocker, Petoskey; Katelyn Wodek, Jr., blocker, Petoskey; Molly Anderson, Sr., libero, Petoskey; Jamisyn Karr, Sr., hitter, Petoskey.
DIVISION 2: Brown, Cadillac; Brines, Cadillac; Julie Jezak, Jr., libero, Cadillac; Ellie Wagner, Jr., libero, Grayling; Tori McIntosh, Sr., hitter, Kingsley; Lexi Sattler, Jr., libero, Kingsley; Morgan Deming, So., blocker, Boyne City; Grace Dawson, Jr., hitter, Boyne City; Ava Tarsi, Fr., setter, Boyne City.
DIVISION 3: VanderVlucht, McBain; Poole, TCSF; Sidorowicz, TCSF: Grace Bradford, Jr., blocker, Glen Lake; Hailey Helling, Sr., hitter, Glen Lake; Emma Baron, Sr., setter, Lake City; Emma Schierbeek, Jr., hitter, McBain; Lexi Coger, Sr., libero, TCSF; Grace Lentz, Jr., hitter, Charlevoix; Zipp, hitter, Charlevoix; Brodin, setter, Charlevoix; Claire Scholten, So., hitter, Charlevoix; Delaney Hogle, Jr., libero, Johannesburg-Lewiston; Tara Madej, Sr., blocker, Joburg; Jayden Marlatt, Fr., setter, Joburg; Jamie Burke, Sr., hitter, Joburg.
DIVISION 4: Lowe, Leland; Elwell, Leland; Kareck, Leland; Osorio, Leland; Mirabelli, TC Christian; Sydney Miller, Sr., setter, Frankfort; Sophia Wisniski, Jr., hitter, Onekama; Kristin Bonecutter, Sr., blocker, Onekama; Sophie Stowe, Sr., setter, North Bay.