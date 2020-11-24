TRAVERSE CITY — Thirteen area players and a coach appeared on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s all-region teams announced Monday.
The MHSFCA released its teams for Division 7 and 8, with more teams coming out the rest of the week.
Each division splits into four regions across the state, and players can only make the team if their head coach is a member of MHSFCA.
Charlevoix landed five players on the Division 7 squad — offensive lineman Zack Nickel, wide receiver Evan Solomon, defensive lineman Jake Chaflin, linebacker Luke Snyder and defensive back Phillip Sterrett.
Lake City linebacker Andrew Vandertuig also made the Division 7 team.
In Division 8, Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Joe Smokevitch was one of two head coaches selected for Region 29.
He was joined on the team by three fellow Cardinals — offensive lineman Tommy Runyan, running back Sheldon Huff and linebacker Logan May.
East Jordan also placed three on the team, with defensive linemen Caleb Boyer and Kennan O’Neil and linebacker Zander Johnecheck. Frankfort offensive lineman Tucker Hubbard earned selection to the squad as well.