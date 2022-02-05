MESICK — Time for Mesick to get a little greedy.
After winning the West Michigan D League last year in a three-way tie with Brethren and Baldwin, the Bulldogs hope to be done with sharing.
Mesick’s 77-29 varsity boys basketball win Friday over Brethren (6-4, 6-4 WMD) — combined with Mason County Eastern’s 52-45 loss to Bear Lake — put the Bulldogs (11-0, 10-0 WMD) in full control of the conference with a two-game lead. Mesick hasn’t won an outright boys basketball conference title since 1982.
“We’ve been off to a really great start the first half of the season,” said senior guard Connor Simmer, who led the Bulldogs with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. “We’re able to execute both our offensive and defense and just kind of share the ball. And our chemistry is really good, too.”
Mesick is the smallest Division 3 school in the state and draws a district in Manton with Grayling, Houghton Lake, Lake City, Roscommon and the host Rangers.
“Luckily, we spent the entire summer downstate playing up, playing good competition,” Bulldogs head coach Kyle Duby said. “We can surprise some folks. Despite the fact we may go in as a one or two seed ..., we will still be an underdog and we’re fully aware of that. We will take that mentality all the way through until the end.”
The Bulldogs surprised Brethren with a big second quarter after the young Bobcats hung tough in the first period. Mesick used a 16-6 second-quarter advantage as all those points came from Jacob McCree, Simmer and Tyler Sexton to take a 34-16 lead into the half.
The Mesick full-court press sunk into the Bobcats offense, holding Brethren scoreless over the last 4:26 of the half, aside from a Kaylon Tighe bank off the glass.
“I told the boys to remember this score very adamantly,” Bobcats head coach J.J. Randall said. “I said, ‘Remember this score,’ over and over again. We look at our development going forward. We want to be better than what we showed today. And we know we can be.”
Brethren starts three freshmen and a sophomore, including 6-foot-8 center Garret Mobley, who finished with six points and five blocks. Sophomore Connor Wojciechowski led the Bobcats with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“He’s gonna be a special player,” Randall said of Mobley. “We have a couple of young ones that are pretty special. The development has already been awesome so far.”
The Bobcats came in on a three-game win streak, one of three WMD teams in possible striking distance of the Bulldogs — along with Baldwin and Mason County Eastern.
“The first half, we played a lot better than the first time we played them,” Randall said. “Then we’ll just have lapses when you have three freshmen and a sophomore out there at the same time. You see our potential defensively and offensively going forward. Mesick is an awesome team and Kyle does a great job and has done a great job the program for the last three or four years.”
Mesick starting point guard and captain Caleb Linna (knee) didn’t play but dressed in case of an emergency. Duby said they aren’t sure when he’ll be back, but he added the team wants to make sure he’s fully healthy before returning.
“It’s just kind of next man up,” Simmer said. “So we’re out there a little undermanned, but we were able to get it done tonight.”
Ashtyn Simerson put up 12 points, six steals and eight assists for Mesick, while McCree added 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and four steals, Carter Simmer pitched in 14 points and three steals, and Sexton contributed 15 points, three steals and two blocks. The Bulldogs connected on 9 of 23 shots from three-point range.
Brethren and Mesick has turned into a bit of a rivalry, and Friday’s attendance showed that. Brethren brought its own student section, and Duby said the packed gym was the highest attended game in his six years at Mesick since playing a Buckley team that went to the state finals in the Bulldogs’ Snowball game.
“We know Brethren is young,” Duby said. “They have a very, very bright future. They’re very well-coached. It’s definitely a rivalry game. And when they come here, you have got to be prepared.”
The Bulldogs play Manistee Catholic Central (3-7) on the road Monday. Brethren is off until Wednesday, hosting Pentwater.
