TRAVERSE CITY — The Division 1 and 2 teams for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s all-region teams feature the words “Traverse City” a lot.
Nearly a dozen Traverse City Central and Traverse City West names dot the squads, including Central head coach Eric Schugars as the Region 6 Coach of the Year in Division 2.
Six TC West players appear on the Division 1 all-region lists — five really, with one making it twice — with four Trojans in Division 2.
Titan linemen Danny Rosa and Michael Elliot join wide receiver Patrick O’Connor, linebacker Michael Schermerhorn and Christian Boivin.
Boivin made the team both at running back and defensive back.
Central put four players on the Division 2 team to join Schugars. Offensive tackle Carson Briggs, linebacker Josh Burnham, defensive back Carson Bourdo and Austin Bills represented the Trojans. Bills, who plays both running back and linebacker, earned selection in an “athlete” spot.
The MHSFCA announced teams for every division 1-8 this week, with eight-player squads upcoming. An athlete can only earn selection if their head coach is a member of the MHSFCA.