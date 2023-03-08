TRAVERSE CITY — To earn a shot at Thursday’s Division 4 regional trophy, Glen Lake and Gaylord St. Mary needed to go through roadblocks first.
They ended up running through a pair of young, upset-minded teams that could be right back there in the coming years.
The No. 1-ranked Lakers and No. 4 Snowbirds both posted blowout wins in Tuesday’s girls basketball regional at Traverse City West and will meet back there Thursday with a championship banner on the line.
St. Mary started the day with a 70-33 win over Onekama, with Glen Lake closing out the night with a 61-14 victory against McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
“They’re super physical, big — all the stuff that we’re not,” Gaylord St. Mary head coach Pat Schultz said. “Most of our team is like 95 pounds. So all those normal challenges that usually give us problems; but when we are on and doing our thing, we can play with anyone.”
It’s the seventh year in a row the Snowbirds have faced either the No. 1-ranked team in the state, the state champion or runner-up in the playoffs, so they’re used to facing tall tasks.
St. Mary will surely get that with Glen Lake’s interior 6-footers in Maddie Bradford and Eleanor Valkner to go along with aggressive guard Ruby Hogan.
“They have a couple tall girls and obviously our team is pretty short,” said Snowbirds 5-foot-11 forward Ava Schultz, who committed to play volleyball at Grand Rapids Community College. “Except for me, it’s really 5-4 across the board. We’ve been talking a lot about rebounding, being aggressive down in the paint when we get in there for drives. We have to protect the ball because they’re just a really aggressive team.”
Schultz led the Snowbirds with 21 points and 10 rebounds, with Macey Bebble adding 16 points, five steals and three assists, and Sydney Grusczynski tallying 16 points and five boards. Emma McKinley added six points, Kaylee Jeffers five, and Payton Glasby three steals.
The Lakers earned a spot in their fifth regional title game in six years.
Both teams like to run and shoot from long range, although the Snowbirds take it to another level. St. Mary hit more 3-point shots (12) than the two-pointers (11) against Onekama.
“They run a similar game,” Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said. “They shoot a lot more threes than we do, but similar game to Calumet and St. Ignace, where they’re pressing and pushing the ball and firing up shots. They’re a good ballclub, so we have to come out focused and composed and take care of the ball.”
Glen Lake (22-2) hasn’t lost since Jan. 17 against Cadillac. The unanimous No. 1-ranked Lakers have seven wins over teams that won district championships.
Gaylord St. Mary (22-3) has won 22 of 23 since an 0-2 start and won its 20th Ski Valley Conference title over the last 28 years. In those last 23 games, the Snowbirds were held under 50 points only twice.
“These girls are loving the chance to play a team of that caliber,” Pat Schultz said. “We don’t get to see teams like that in our league.”
Hogan went off for 23 points to go with five assists, five rebounds and four steals against the Comets. Bradford had 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Valkner added 10 points, six rebounds and several blocks. Jessie Pugh contributed seven points and a pair of steals, and Olivia Mikowski scored five points.
“We just worked the ball around well,” Hogan said. “We read their defense pretty well and it just got us easy points. We focused a lot on hitting the weak side because that’s how their defense was shifting.”
Onekama (8-17) won its first district title since 2019 with a stunning 50-37 upset of Brethren (20-4).
“I knew that our record wasn’t indicative of who we were and how we played,” Portagers head coach Tracy Bennett said. “I was just waiting for that moment for them to understand that you can do this. ... I don’t know if they knew what hit them because we were just pressing them and we were all over the court.”
Freshman Hailey Hart scored nine for the Portagers, all on 3-pointers, and senior Madison Gutowski scored eight of the team’s 13 first-half points. Eighth-grader Delaney McCarthy added six points, and sophomore Heather Zielinski five.
“We only have two seniors and those seniors have been a part of the program since they’ve been ninth graders,” NMC head coach Rich Bennett said. “It’s tough to see them go, but all good things must come to an end. The program has a very bright future.”
McBain NMC (11-11) started the season 1-6 but rebounded to get back over .500 by winning its previous four, including an upset of Manistee Catholic (18-6) to win the district title.
The Comets got a late start to the season, only playing twice in December, whereas many teams play 4-5 games by the new year.
“The second half of our season, we played some solid basketball,” Bennett said. “So that I was proud of the girls. We started a little slow, but got our legs under us the second half.”
Like the Portagers, the Comets only had two seniors — Paige Ebels and Alaina Rozeveld — and a lot of sophomores, plus eighth-grader Makala VanPolen.
“The girls did great, especially with how young we are,” Bennett said. “We had three juniors. I look forward to seeing them again next year.”
Ebels, who is off to play at Mid-Michigan College, led the Comets with eight points and two steals. Jada VanNoord added four points and two steals, and Rozeveld scored NMC’s other bucket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.