Sports on TV

Wednesday, November 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division 3rd Place Game, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California, Beach Division 3rd Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston U. at Florida St.

BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Championship, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Beach Division Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh

BTN — Jacksonville at Minnesota

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Santa Clara vs. Fresno St., San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, First Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

8 p.m.

BSD — Milwaukee at Detroit

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

BSD+ — St. Louis at Detroit

10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Forge FC vs. FC Motagua, Semifinal 1st Leg, Hamilton, Ontario

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Atlas at C.F. Monterrey, Quarterfinal 1st Leg

3 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, Springfield vs. Chicago, Indian Wells, Calif.

RADIO

NHL — 7:30 p.m., St. Louis at Detroit, FM-106.3

NBA — 8 p.m., Milwaukee at Detroit, FM-101.1, AM-1210

