Sports on TV
Wednesday, November 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division 3rd Place Game, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California, Beach Division 3rd Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston U. at Florida St.
BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Championship, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Beach Division Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.
9 p.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh
BTN — Jacksonville at Minnesota
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Las Vegas
1 a.m. (Thursday)
CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Santa Clara vs. Fresno St., San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami
5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
GOLF
1 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, First Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
8 p.m.
BSD — Milwaukee at Detroit
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
BSD+ — St. Louis at Detroit
10 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Forge FC vs. FC Motagua, Semifinal 1st Leg, Hamilton, Ontario
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Atlas at C.F. Monterrey, Quarterfinal 1st Leg
3 a.m. (Thursday)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, Springfield vs. Chicago, Indian Wells, Calif.
RADIO
NHL — 7:30 p.m., St. Louis at Detroit, FM-106.3
NBA — 8 p.m., Milwaukee at Detroit, FM-101.1, AM-1210