Jeff Blashill joins Lightning
TAMPA, Fla. — Former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is joining the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced the move Tuesday, selecting Blashill to replace Derek Lalonde on coach Jon Cooper’s staff. Lalonde was hired to replace Blashill in Detroit.
Blashill, 48, coached the Red Wings the past seven seasons, compiling a 204-261-72 record. Detroit missed the playoffs in six of the seven seasons.
With the Lightning, Blashill joins a staff that includes assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler, goaltender coach Frantz Jean and video coaches Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock.
Former Michigan, Lions coach dies
ANN ARBOR — Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has died. The university says he died Monday at the age of 81. No cause was provided. Moeller coached the Wolverines from 1990-95, succeeding Bo Schembechler. He went 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles and four bowl victories. After he resigned, he moved to the NFL and was an assistant for four teams.
He coached the the Detroit Lions for seven games in 2000, going 4-3. Moeller’s first head coaching job was at Illinois from 1977-79. Moeller was from Lima, Ohio. He played linebacker and was a captain for Woody Hayes at Ohio State.
Realmuto, Nola, 2 others unvaccinated
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.
Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia’s game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday’s game with a dislocated left ring finger.
President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.
Two days of pay amounts to $262,363 for Realmuto, $184,835 for Nola, $76,923 for Gibson and $7,857 for Bohm.
X-rays on Bohm’s finger were negative for a fracture, and he may avoid the injured list. If he does go on the IL, he won’t need to be added to the restricted list.
The 25-year-old told reporters prior to the game that he wished his “personal choice” didn’t affect the whole team.
House committee accepts Snyder’s offer to testify virtually
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.
Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena “to ensure that Mr. Snyder’s testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.”
His camp has until Wednesday at noon EDT to confirm Snyder will appear before the committee, which launched an investigation into the team’s workplace culture last year after the league did not release a report of its independent review into the organization, which prompted a $10 million fine.
Congress has since looked into accusations of pervasive sexual harassment of women who worked for the team by Snyder and other executives. According to a document released by the committee, Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails.
