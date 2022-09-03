Tigers’ Meadows reveals mental health struggles
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows revealed on Friday he has been dealing with mental health issues along with physical ailments and will not play again this season.
“This season has been an unfortunate struggle with a series of injuries and illness, from dealing with vertigo early on, then COVID, then bilateral tendinitis in my Achilles, and then having to go through the rehab process each time,” he posted on social media. “What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game I love so much.”
Detroit manager A.J. Hinch has known of Meadows’ mental health issues for several weeks. Meadows addressed the subject with teammates on Friday.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with Austin in the last couple of weeks,” Hinch said. “We’ll offer him all the support we can, and we have been.”
Meadows has appeared in 36 games this season, batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBIs. He was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade at the end of spring training to give the Tigers’ lineup an offensive boost. Meadows had 27 home runs and 106 RBIs last season for the Rays.
“He’s going to continue to be around the team when we’re home and continue to work with the people behind the scenes,” Hinch said. “He’s on a great path. He surrounded by a lot of great people. He’s got a ton of support and his statement speaks for itself.”
Meadows added in his statement that he hopes his decision to go public will encourage others dealing with mental health problems “to reach out to someone for help.”
Navy vet to attempt paddleboarding world recordKALAMAZOO — Josh Flath, founder of Kalamazoo-based nonprofit 4THE22, will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours.
Flath has a two-weekend window for the world record attempt, Sept. 2-4, 9 or Sept. 10-11. The day the attempt takes place on is completely reliant on weather. The record attempt will begin in Ludington with plans to end near Suttons Bay. The current world record of 80.84 miles was set by South African Chris Bertish in 2013.
Established in 2020, 4THE22 works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates. The nonprofit hosts series of group stand-up paddleboard, surfing and biking events throughout Allegan, Kalamazoo and Kent counties to help veterans and first responders find balance and purpose.
“The surfing and paddling community is one of the few places I’ve found that resembles the brotherhood of the military,” said Flath. “Being able to introduce veterans to the sport and community has been incredible. Each day, we lose 22 veterans to suicide. I can’t wrap my head around that. When you put a name and face with each of those 22 individuals, it’s heartbreaking. We’re here to help end the stigma around asking for help.”
To learn more about 4THE22, including a schedule of events, visit 4the22.life.
MSU creates neck bandages to detect concussion injuries
EAST LANSING — While watching a football game between MSU and the University of Michigan, Nelson Sepúlveda, a professor in the College of Engineering, was struck with inspiration.
Sensors used to detect head impacts in athletes who play high-impact sports like football traditionally have been placed inside their helmets, which can lead to false or incomplete readings. Michigan State University researchers have created a thin sensor that instead can be worn on an athlete’s neck, which has been shown to be 90 percent effective at identifying concussion injuries.
Sepúlveda and Henry Dsouza, his graduate student, developed a thin ferroelectric nano generator sensor that is about 0.1 millimeter thick, and is about the size of a bandage. When the sensor is pulled or pressed, an electrical charge is created that is transmitted to a computer.
The idea is that athletes would wear the “bandage” sensors on their necks throughout games or practices. When a collision that could cause a concussion happens, the medical team would receive an alert on a sideline computer to take the player off the field and do further tests.
Sepúlveda, Dsouza and their team at MSU would like to streamline the design of the bandage sensor by using a wireless transmitter. The researchers also hope to see the technology in use in the future for football and ice hockey players from youth leagues up through professional sports teams.
The research was published in Scientific Reports.
