YMCA basketball registration deadline Dec. 31
TRAVERSE CITY — The deadline to register for basketball leagues at the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA is fast approaching.
The final day to sign up for the boys middle school league and the women’s winter league is set for Dec. 31. Both leagues require that participants register as a team.
In the boys league, which is for those in grades 6-8, teams are not combined and are placed in separate divisions. Gamedays are Saturdays in Traverse City and Kingsley area gyms. Doubleheaders begin Jan. 21 and run through Feb. 18.
For the women’s league, gamedays are Sundays beginning Jan. 15 and running through March 19 at Traverse City area gyms. A regular-season and end-of-season tournament are both offered.
For more information including prices, please contact the YMCA at 231-933-9622 or barbb@gtbayymca.org.
