Trojan wrestling sponsoring Champ Camp
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central wrestling program is sponsoring a State Champ Camp for all regional wrestlers grades K-12 on July 29-21.
Former Traverse City St. Francis wrestler and state champion Andy Simaz will serve as the guest clinician. Simaz currently wrestles for the University of Iowa.
Each day will consiste of two sessions at the Traverse City Central High School gymnasium, running 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
Cost to register is $50 before the camp or $60 at the door.
To register and for more information, visit the TC Central Wrestling Facebook page and text Charlie Kerndt at 231-357-9993 to confirm registration and for any questions.
Atlas Valley hosts eighth GAM Super Senior Championship
GRAND BLANC — Atlas Valley Golf Club’s historic course will host some players with history in the 8th GAM Super Senior Championship on Monday and Tuesday.
A field of 78 GAM golfers ages 65 and older will compete in the 36-hole stroke play championship, which crowns an overall Super Senior champion and presents a Legends Division for golfers ages 70-and-over. In addition, a prize is awarded to the low score by a player aged 75-and-over.
Last year at the Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Ray Emsley of Davisburg won by three strokes over the 2020 champion Rick Herpich of Orchard Lake and Dan Hughes of Saginaw. George Dillon of Midland won the Legends Division.
Emsley, Herpich, Hughes and two-time champion Ian Harris of Bloomfield Hills (2018, 2019) are in this year’s field, and 2016 winner John French of Santa Monica is playing in the Legends Division. Dillon is also defending his Legends Division title.
Pistons win NBA Team Partnership of the Year award
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Team Partnership of the Year Award, an honor given annually by the NBA at the Team Presidents Meeting in Las Vegas. These awards recognize teams for setting new standards of excellence in fan engagement, creative partnerships, and innovative programming, with the goal of enhancing the fan experience throughout the season and continuing to grow the game around the globe.
The Pistons won the NBA Team Partnership of the Year Award for their multifaceted program with Shopify, tipping off the e-commerce company’s first sports partnership. The NBA Team Partnership of the Year Award recognizes the best partner marketing campaign and platform, with special attention given to a new idea that achieves the partner’s objectives with measurable results.
The Pistons had over 800 small businesses apply to the SHOP313 program. Over the span of the 2021-22 season, it spotlighted 82 small businesses through a unique cycle of amplification from in-arena exposure, community events, and a strong digital presence.
