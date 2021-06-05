Saints crush Dogmen 18-1 in season opener
BOYNE CITY — A season opening road trip to Boyne City saw the Manistee Saints crush the Northern Michigan Dogmen 18-1 Saturday.
Roddy MacNeil, the player-coach of the Great Lake United Baseball League member Saints, took the win from the mound with four innings of work while allowing two hits and striking out four.
Frankfort alumni Brett Zimmerman was a catalyst for Manistee (1-0) batting clean up. Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with three RBI, three runs, a home run and a double. Jake Paganelli also went 3-for-4 for Manistee while knocking in three runs on a home run and scoring four of his own. Alex Strickland also went yard for Manistee, batting in three runs.
Keaton Peck, a Traverse City St. Francis alum, also had three RBI on one hit.
Martin Foley scored three times and knocked in a run for the Saints and TC Central product Sam Schmitt had a hit and a RBI.
Adam Merrow took the loss for the Dogmen with 2.1 innings of work, allowing eight runs on four hits and walking four batters.
The Dogmen (0-1) had four total hits with two coming from Jake Totte and one each from Dmitry Machovec and Dane Smitz.
Boyne City mercies Cheboygan for district crown
ELK RAPIDS — The Boyne City girls soccer team continues to roll through the playoffs and took home a district crown over Cheboygan 8-0 on Friday.
Regan Woodall led the way with four goals and an assist, totaling nine points on the day. Taylor Noble chipped in three goals and an assist and Ariel Himmelspach opened the scoring with a goal.
Jordan Noble dished out two assists while Megan Harmeling and Maddie Smith each had one. Maggie McHough made two saves for Boyne City.
Midland beats TC West 4-1 in district
MIDLAND — The Traverse City West Titans’ playoff run came to an end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Midland.
Midland took a 1-0 lead before Ally Jo Makenna tied it up to make it 1-1 at halftime.
The Chemics scored quickly after the break and added two more goals to seal the Division 1 district title.
Emily Bohrer made four saves in net for TC West, who finished the season at 10-4-3. The Titans only lose three seniors to graduation.