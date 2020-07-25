Manistee Saints split with Midland Tribe
MANISTEE — For the third time this season in as many meetings, the Manistee Saints split a Great Lakes UBL weekend doubleheader with the Midland Tribe.
The Tribe won the first game 6-3 and the Saints walked off with the second game 10-9.
The Saints tacked on a few runs halfway through the first game, tied at two after four innings, but surrendered the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Lucas Richardson went 3-for-3 at the plate and Cole Proctor homered in the fourth inning.
In the second game, the Saints rallied back from a six run deficit, shutting out the Tribe over the last three innings to walk off in the bottom of the seventh.
The game was tied at nine with one out when Lucas Weinert doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Braedan Lundquist pitched the final two innings without a hit or walk to earn the win.
Manistee (12-8) hosts the Tribe on Sunday at 1 p.m. for another doubleheader.
Northern Michigan Dogmen swept
BOYNE CITY — The Oil City Stags swept the Northern Michigan Dogmen Sunday.
In both games, the Mt. Pleasant-based Stags took the lead in the first inning and the Dogmen never found an answer.
The Dogmen lost the first game 7-4 and the second 2-0.
Chase Ingersoll went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game, Trevor Wegglesworth struck out seven.
The Dogmen had two hits as a team in the second game and those came from Jason Erhardt and Michael Moralez.
The Dogmen (4-12) have another doubleheader on Sunday with the Stags at 1 p.m.
Trump honors former track phenom Ryun
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to break the 4-minute barrier in running the mile.
Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and is a three-time Olympian. Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House, calling him a “legendary athlete and a legendary runner.”
“Jim has personified the greatness of our country throughout his life,” Trump said. “He’s a giant of American athletics.”
Ryun noted that he was cut from several athletic teams as a youth, including the church baseball team, but found his calling while running on the track team at Wichita East High School in Kansas.
His grueling training included running 100 miles a week, including running into the night after getting out of school, he recounted during the ceremony.
“I was made for running,” he said.
