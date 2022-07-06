Pistons make Draft Day moves official, resign Bagley
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday that they acquired the draft rights to Gabriele Procida, the No. 36 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, along with a 2025 first-round pick and two future second-round picks from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and the drafts rights to Ismael Kamagate, the No. 46 selection in this year’s draft.
Procida averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 18.5 minutes through 26 games with Fortitudo Kigili Bologna of Lega Serie A in 2021-22. In his last three seasons in Italy, Procida averaged 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15.5 minutes in 61 career games.
Along with Procida, Detroit also received a 2025 first-round pick from Portland via Milwaukee along with a 2025 second-round pick originally belonging to the Pistons and a 2026 second-round pick that will be conveyed as the earlier pick between the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland.
Grant appeared in 101 games (all starts) for Detroit from 2020-22, posting averages of 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 33.0 minutes. Grant was the leading scorer for the Pistons each of the last two seasons.
Kamagate tallied clips of 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 27.1 minutes through 34 games with Paris Basket of the LNB Pro A league in France a season ago. He was taken with the 46th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The club also announced acquiring the draft rights to Jalen Duren, the No. 13 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, and Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks in exchange for the 2025 first-round draft pick via the Milwaukee Bucks.
Duren, 6-10, 250, averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks in 25.2 minutes over 29 games for Memphis in 2021-22. In his lone collegiate season, Duren was named American Athletic Conference (AAC) Freshman of the Year and was both an All-AAC First Team and All-Freshman Team selection. Duren was also a six-time AAC Freshman of the Week choice and earned All-AAC Tournament Team honors in postseason play.
Duren was the youngest player (18 years, 231 days) in the NBA Draft this year and played at Montverde Academy for his junior year in high school after competing for two seasons at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia.
Walker, 6-0, 184, tallied clips of 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes over 37 games (all starts) for the New York Knicks last season. The four-time NBA All-Star holds career marks of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals through 741 NBA games (696 starts) across 11 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and the Knicks.
The Pistons also announced Wednesday that they resigned Marvin Bagley III. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Bagley posted 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 27.2 minutes through 18 games (eight starts) with the Pistons in 2021-22. He scored in double figures in 15 of his 18 games with Detroit, including four games with at least 20 points. Bagley was acquired via trade from the Sacramento Kings in a four-team deal also involving the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022, after spending three-plus seasons with the Kings.
Bagley has appeared in 166 games (77 starts) over four seasons with the Kings and Pistons, holding career averages of 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 blocks in 25.1 minutes. Bagley was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2018-19.
The former second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft played collegiately at Duke and was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and a consensus All-America First Team selection after recording 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his lone season at Duke in 2017-18.
Bird, Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA issue
NEW YORK — Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been linked for more than two decades, playing together at UConn and then helping the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team win five gold medals.
Now the basketball greats will appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will be released on Sept. 9. It’s the second straight year that the video game will feature a WNBA athlete on one of its covers; Candace Parker was on it last year.
Bird and Taurasi said they played video games a bit when they were younger, but there were no female basketball players on the games.
Bird feels that being on the cover and having WNBA players in the video game will help normalize the presence of female athletes in the lives of both boys and girls.
NBA 2K is also partnering with the WNBA stars to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports, giving young people the opportunity to join youth basketball programs across the country. The donation will cover the registration fees of over 550 girls from income-restricted families.
PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel tourneys in China
VEDRA BEACH — The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HSBC Champions, part of the World Golf Championships series, was canceled for the third straight year. It was to be played at Sheshan International on Oct. 27-30.
The Buick LPGA Shanghai was to be held Oct. 13-16 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. It also has not been played since 2019.
Both decisions were made with the China Golf Association, which approves golf tournaments.
The announcement Thursday comes as residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing were ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases.
