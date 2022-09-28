MHSAA summits returning in Nov.
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s annual Sportsmanship Summit series will return this fall to be conducted for the first time since 2019, again focusing on sportsmanship both on and off the field of play.
This year’s series kicks off Nov. 7 in Marquette and finishes Nov. 16 in Ypsilanti.
MHSAA staff, with assistance from school administrators and the MHSAA Student Advisory Council, conduct Sportsmanship Summits. More than 800 students are expected to take part in the four workshops, where they will discuss the line that separates good from bad sportsmanship, both as athletes during competition and when it comes to cheering at athletic events.
Workshop sessions will feature hands-on activities including one session developed and instructed by members of the Student Advisory Council. At the end of the day the delegation from each participating school will meet to develop a school sportsmanship campaign. Breakouts at each Summit also provide a great opportunity for student sections to learn about appropriate student section behavior. There will be information for the veteran student sections, as well as guides for schools that want to start their own organized student sections for the first time.
Sessions will take place at the following:
- Marquette – Nov. 7 – NMU Northern Center – 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
- Saginaw – Nov. 9 – SVSU Conference Center – 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
- Grand Rapids – Nov. 14 – Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport Hotel – 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
- Ypsilanti – Nov. 16 – Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest – 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Registration at each site is limited to the first 225 students and administrators. Schools are welcome to bring as many as 10 total representatives, including two administrators. For additional registration information, contact Andy Frushour at the MHSAA office – afrushour@mhsaa.com or (517) 332-5046. Registration information also is available on the MHSAA Website on the “Sportsmanship Resources” page at https://www.mhsaa.com/i-am/sportsmanship-resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.