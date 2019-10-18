2 Local ADs elected to MHSAA Representative Council
EAST LANSING — Elections were recently completed to fill positions on the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s legislative body, its Representative Council, with five new members joining three others who received re-election to begin service in December.
Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar was re-elected as one of two at-large statewide representatives, joining Gobles athletic director Chris Miller.
Glen Lake athletic director Mark Mattson was one of five new members elected to the council. Mattson was elected to finish the two-year term of Adam Stefanski, who recently became the athletic director at Boyne City. Stefanski was no longer able to serve his post as he left Mackinaw City, a class D school, for the Ramblers. Mattson will take over representing class C/D schools for the next year.
