Ironman Charity Challenge supports Benzie EMS
FRANKFORT — Benzie County emergency responders will get a boost from this year’s Ironman 70.3 Michigan, to be held in Frankfort on Sept. 11. A team from Tri Again Fitness is taking on a Charity Challenge and will help raise money for the Benzie Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
CERT is an all-volunteer program that helps at natural disasters and provides support during major community events such as Ironman. Members go through extensive training to assist emergency responders during a community crisis.
A team of about 30 participants from Tri-Again Fitness are expected to join in the Charity Challenge. The Tri Club is a support group for athletes who take part in triathlons.
“Everyone of us has witnessed the valuable services that these first responders give to events like Ironman,” said Charity Challenge team organizer Jen Casey. “The opportunity to give back to the volunteers who shine the most during a crisis was too good to pass up.”
Funds raised during the Charity Challenge will be used to purchase equipment and first aid supplies. Online donations can be made at www.traversecity.com/ironman/charity-challenge-donation/.
U.S. Navy veteran to attempt paddleboarding world record
KALAMAZOO — Josh Flath, founder of Kalamazoo-based nonprofit 4THE22, will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours.
Flath has a two-weekend window for the world record attempt, Sept. 2-4, 9 or Sept. 10-11. The day the attempt takes place on is completely reliant on weather. The record attempt will begin in Ludington with plans to end near Suttons Bay. The current world record of 80.84 miles was set by South African Chris Bertish in 2013.
Established in 2020, 4THE22 works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates. The nonprofit hosts series of group stand-up paddleboard, surfing and biking events throughout Allegan, Kalamazoo and Kent counties to help veterans and first responders find balance and purpose.
“The surfing and paddling community is one of the few places I’ve found that resembles the brotherhood of the military,” said Flath. “Being able to introduce veterans to the sport and community has been incredible. Each day, we lose 22 veterans to suicide. I can’t wrap my head around that. When you put a name and face with each of those 22 individuals, it’s heartbreaking. We’re here to help end the stigma around asking for help.”
To learn more about 4THE22, including a schedule of events, visit 4the22.life.
MSU creates neck bandages to detect concussion injuries
EAST LANSING — While watching a football game between MSU and the University of Michigan, Nelson Sepúlveda, a professor in the College of Engineering, was struck with inspiration.
Sensors used to detect head impacts in athletes who play high-impact sports like football traditionally have been placed inside their helmets, which can lead to false or incomplete readings. Michigan State University researchers have created a thin sensor that instead can be worn on an athlete’s neck, which has been shown to be 90 percent effective at identifying concussion injuries.
Sepúlveda and Henry Dsouza, his graduate student, developed a thin ferroelectric nano generator sensor that is about 0.1 millimeter thick, and is about the size of a bandage. When the sensor is pulled or pressed, an electrical charge is created that is transmitted to a computer.
The idea is that athletes would wear the “bandage” sensors on their necks throughout games or practices. When a collision that could cause a concussion happens, the medical team would receive an alert on a sideline computer to take the player off the field and do further tests.
Sepúlveda, Dsouza and their team at MSU would like to streamline the design of the bandage sensor by using a wireless transmitter. The researchers also hope to see the technology in use in the future for football and ice hockey players from youth leagues up through professional sports teams.
The research was published in Scientific Reports.
