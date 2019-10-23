TC Pit Spitters named Northwoods League Organization of the Year
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Northwoods League held its annual fall meetings last week and the Traverse City Pit Spitters were honored with two postseason awards.
The Pit Spitters were voted the Organization of the Year and Mickey Graham, the Pit Spitters general manager, was named the Executive of the Year.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters were honored as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after an incredible inaugural season. The Pit Spitters won the Northwoods League Championship and ended the season with a 56-20 overall record. Traverse City Field Manager Josh Rebandt was named the Northwoods League Manager of the Year and Pit Spitters pitcher Andrew Hoffman was named the Pitcher of the Year.
