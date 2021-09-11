Olympian to visit Breakers
TRAVERSE CITY — Three-time Olympic swimmer and five-time gold medalist Nathan Adrian will do a clinic with the Grand Traverse Bay Breakers Sunday morning.
He last competed at the 2019 Summer Olympics for the United States and took home gold in the 4-by-100 meter freestyle and 4-by-100 meter medley. At the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials (postponed to June 2021), Adrian entered the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle but did not qualify for the Tokyo games after finishing third in the 50-meter freestyle finals.
Spectators to return at horse showsWILLIAMSBURG — Flintfields Horse Park opens for spectators during three events in the final two weeks of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival. They are the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament (Sept. 12, 2 p.m.), the Major League Show Jumping (Sept. 17, 4 p.m.) and American Gold Cup Grand Prix (Sept. 18, 2 p.m.)
The final week features two CSI events, the highest ranking possible by prize money classification.
Admission is free of charge. Gates will open one hour before the start time of each class.
Disc golf tourney
KINGSLEY — The Secret Handshake Gang hosts the 2021 Carly Lewis Memorial disc golf tournament Sept. 18 at Carly’s Pond in Kingsley.
Entry is $30 per person and includes two rounds of 18 holes with a cash purse. Lunch provided by Jimmy John’s.
Register at discgolfscene.com.