TRAVERSE CITY — Charlie Licht has been looking forward to high school skiing because of the Peppi Town Slalom race.
Very clearly.
Licht, freshman at Traverse City West, won the boys race with runs of 29.35 and 28.90 to combine for a time of 58.25.
He joined his teammates Luke Wiersema with a combined time under a minute. Central’s Gus Dutmers, Will Russell and Michael Booher also stayed consistent throughout the day to break a minute.
West’s Aiden Lewandowski, the 2020 Record-Eagle skier of the year, put up the fastest run out of any skier Friday night with a time of 27.51. He placed 20th overall, however, after a fall on his first run.
“I knew that Aiden would throw down on his second run, he’s a really good skier,” Licht said. “I just said to myself ‘I can go after him, but there’s probably no chance I’m going to close that gap.’”
Central junior Sarah Beattie won the girls race with times of 31.97 and 30.31, combining for 1:02.28.
Beattie’s teammate, Elle Craven, was just .5 seconds behind. Craven had the fastest time in the first run, a 31.68, but Beattie edged out Craven’s second run time of 31.09 with her 30.31.
Lila Warren (TCW), Liesl Stellin (Great North Alpine), Maddy Cox (TCC), Avery Sill (TCC), Ellie Gruber (TCW), Fiona Coliver (TCC) and Mady Polk-Summers (TCC) rounded out the top-10 in the all-Traverse City school race.
Remi Schulz (TCW), Shane Pilate (Great North Alpine), Drew Humphrey (TCC), Caleb Lewandowski (TCW) and Eric Elliott made the top-10 in the boys race.
The race is named after Hans “Peppi” Teichner, one of the first ski coaches in the United States and the one who's regarded for bringing skiing to northern Michigan. Teichner is in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
MORE SKIING
Lake Michigan Conference Meet No. 3 Thursday at Boyne Mountain
Girls giant slalom: 1. Katelyn Drayer (Harbor Springs) 56.22; 2. Liesl Stellin (Great North Alpine) 56.27; 3. Taylor Stockwell (Boyne City) 56.54; 4. Briana Goldsmith (Harbor Springs) 56.68; 5. Kate Klinger (Charlevoix) 57.20; 6. Ellen Roggenbeck (Great North Alpine) 57.28.
Boys giant slalom: 1. Connor Truman (Harbor Springs) 56.22; 2. Shane Pilate (Great North Alpine) 56.25; 3. Robbie Gillette (Harbor Springs) 56.77; 4. Jack Herzog (Charlevoix) 56.85; 5. Cal Benjamin (Harbor Springs) 56.99; 6. Corbin Murphy (Great North Alpine) 57.02.
Girls slalom: 1. Katelyn Drayer (Harbor Springs) 1:34.02; 2. Taylor Stockwell (Boyne City) 1:34.13; 3. Kate Klinger (Charlevoix) 1:35.51; 4. Ellie Wagner (Grayling) 1:40.94; 5. Emma Clark (Great North Alpine) 1:40.97; 6. Maren Matthews (Harbor Springs) 1:42.67.
Boys slalom: 1. Connor Truman (Harbor Springs) 1:25.56; 2. Cal Benjamin 1:33.22; 3. Aiden Peters (Great North Alpine) 1:34.93; 4. Corbin Murphy (Great North Alpine) 1:34.98; 5. Ian Davis (Harbor Springs) 1:36.93; 6. Robbie Gillette (Harbor Springs) 1:37.36.