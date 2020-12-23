From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed six northern Michigan residents to statewide boards and commissions. The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
- Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development — Cheryl A. Kobernik, of Frankfort, is the co-owner and operator of North Star Organics. Kobernik also serves as a clinical consultant for the Northeast Michigan Community Mental Health Authority. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Wayne State University and a Master of Social Work from Grand Valley State University. Kobernik is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. She succeeds Brian Pridgeon whose term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
- Michigan Board of Massage Therapy — Jason L. Bacchus, of Alpena, is a massage therapist for the Alpena Therapeutic Massage Clinic. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Social Work, an Associate of Arts in Gerontology from Manchester College, and a Professional Massage Therapy diploma from the Chicago School of Massage Therapy. Bacchus is appointed to represent massage therapists for a term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. He succeeds Tiffany Gennety whose term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
- Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery — Kathi L. Mulder, of Traverse City, is the director and senior midwife at Dane of Life Midwifery. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology and Elementary Education from Central Michigan University. Mulder is appointed to represent midwives for a term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. She succeeds Connie Perkins whose term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
- Michigan Natural Resources Commission — Baird, of Elk Rapids, is the owner of Thomas Baird Consultants. He holds an associate’s degree in general studies from Grand Rapids Junior College, a Bachelor of Sciences in Political Science and Psychology from Grand Valley State University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Baird is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. He succeeds Christopher Tracy whose term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
- Michigan Board of Respiratory Care — Mindy Van Houzen, of Interlochen, is the dean of students at Grand Traverse Academy. She currently is pursuing her Bachelor of Ministry in Biblical Counseling at West Coast Bible College and Seminary. Van Houzen is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. She succeeds Matthew Anderson whose term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
- Rural Development Fund Board — Erin K. Kricher, of Traverse City, is the director of renewable development at Invenergy LLC. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Grand Valley State University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwood University. Kricher is appointed to represent Democrats and residents of the Lower Peninsula for a term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. She succeeds Laura Braun whose term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Whitmer announced dozens of appointments to: the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development, Michigan Apple Committee, Barrier Free Design Board, Michigan Bean Commission, Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts, Michigan Blueberry Commission, Michigan Board of Chiropractic, Michigan Board of Cosmetology, Data Collection Agency Governing Board, Board of Health and Safety Compliance and Appeals, Michigan Board of Massage Therapy, Board of Mechanical Rules, Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System Board, Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery, Michigan Natural Resources Commission, Michigan Board of Occupational Therapists, Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, Michigan Board of Physical Therapy, Michigan Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Michigan Board of Psychology, Michigan Board of Respiratory Care, Rural Development Fund Board, Michigan Board of Social Work, Michigan Board of Speech Language Pathology, Michigan Travel Commission, Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Board of Interpreters for the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing, and the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services.