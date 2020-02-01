TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities are reporting there's a situation near the Grand Traverse Mall. They're looking for three suspects, possibly dressed in all black. People in the area are asked to lock their doors.
Update 6:07 p.m. -- Grand Traverse 911 reports the search is for at least one "suspicious man with a gun" and that no shots have been fired.
An employee at the mall's Agave restaurant told a Record-Eagle reporter that officers are searching for three armed suspects and that the mall has been locked down. It appears the suspects remain at large.
The post suggests locals avoid the area until told otherwise. Anyone who sees a suspicious person in that area should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department at 231-922-4550.
