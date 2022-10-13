TRAVERSE CITY — The town wasn’t always called Traverse City. In fact, before the invasion of European colonizers, Anishinaabemowin, the language of the Anishinaabek nations here was abundant.
But like most things that were taken — our children, traditions, and culture — the language was one of many hit the hardest.
Like my mother before me, I was born speaking the language of our oppressor rather than the language that comes from this land of my ancestors and that died in the family with my great-great-grandmother.
Now, it is a shadow of what on-colonization ripped from kin, communities, and Anishinaabek nations across the Great Lakes.
Decades after my last Anishinaabemowin class ended before junior high, I was inspired by many people to reconnect with the language. My uncle Tom emphasized the importance of knowing how to connect to my ancestors through the language.
I’m not fluent, and I will always have more to learn. But as I have seen in so many of my generation, we must continuously work toward reconnection with what came before, back to what connects us as Anishinaabek.
There are many people who strive to preserve, promote, and use the language every day. It is a hope I never knew growing up, a hope of knowing the language.
Monday was a reminder of that, as I sat under the pine trees with community members during an Indigenous People’s Day celebration.
I listened as many introduced themselves in the language that comes from the land they stood on, the land they come from. They spoke of their experiences to a crowd gathered around. Like the steady heartbeat of the drum that echoed through the towering trees, their stories were of strength.
This land was once known as the place of the great pines – but the name was slowly and swiftly taken, too. Soon, the names of the rivers, villages, and trails were swept along with the rushing logs of the timber industry that shaped economic growth for European expansion.
Centuries of ongoing colonization through assimilation, oppression, and genocide took away the stories of this Anishinaabek aki (land).
There are many challenges and disheartening cultural losses they all spoke of; but there also is much being done to preserve what had been taken.
Those voices that speak in Anishinaabemowin formed from the grand bays, great white pines, and rivers commonly associated with scenes of this region, revitalize the histories of what we now call Traverse City.
Let us not forget, but rather put action into supporting the language, and its revitalization.
