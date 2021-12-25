From Staff Reports
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company’s first-quarter releases include an oatmeal stout flavored with peanuts and another that blends blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and strawberry flavors.
The company also announced that it plans to install a can labeler in January. The new machine will allow Short’s to shift its specialty lineup from bottles to cans. Consumers will see more of Short’s canned six packs on store shelves.
“Between new equipment and a delicious specialty lineup, it’s going to be a pretty fantastic 2022 for our company,” said Sales Director Pauline Knighton-Prueter. “The added can labeler will allow our team to keep innovating, oﬀer more specialty products to our neighboring states, and sneak some fun and really small batch brews into our schedule.”
January releases include:
- Über Goober, an oatmeal stout with peanuts, 8.2% ABV, 30 IBU, will be available in six-pack bottles and draft in Michigan and Indiana. It is one of the oldest stouts in the Short’s Brewing portfolio.
- $plurge, a double American India Pale Ale, 9.1% ABV, 59 IBU, also will be available in draft and six-pack bottles, in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. It is crafted from a blend of hops — Simcoe, Citra, El Dorado, Azacca, Cascade, and Mosaic — for a slightly hazy, tropical IPA.
- Short’s in January also will sell its “IPA Awesome” IPA Variety Pack, a 12-pack of cans, in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Colorado. It features three of Short’s ﬂagship brews — Huma Lupa Licious, Lil’ Huma, and Space Rock— plus a new brew, Nowadaze.
February releases include:
- Psychedelic Cat Grass, a triple dry hopped American India Pale Ale, 7.6% ABV, 75 IBU, available in six-pack bottles, six-pack cans and draft, in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Colorado, Tennessee, Florida and New Jersey. It blends Mosaic, Amarillo, and Citra hops into a tropical fruit ﬂavor complemented by aromas of pineapple, mango, and grapefruit, and finishes pleasantly dry and bitter.
- Good Humans, a dry hopped double brown, 8.3% ABV, 49 IBU, will be available draft and in six-pack bottles in Michigan. It showcases malts, and is dry-hopped with Simcoe and Golding hops. It offers hints of caramel, toﬀee and mild hop bitterness.
- Double Soft Parade, an imperial fruit ale, 9.3% ABV, 14 IBU, in six-pack cans and draft, in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Colorado and Florida. This brew is being brought back from Short’s Imperial Beer Series of 2007. It offers flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and strawberry.
March releases include:
- Synalpheus Pinkﬂoydi, a Gose, 7.4% ABV, 70 IBU, in draft and six-pack bottles, in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. It’s a cherry lemonade Gose brewed with Lemondrop hops, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, coriander, lemon and northern Michigan Balaton cherries. It’s a sour beer.
- Pure Michigan Spring IPL, an India Pale Lager, ABV & IBU TBD, in six-pack cans and draft, in Michigan and Colorado. Short’s again partnered with Pure Michigan to celebrate the transition from winter to spring with a highly hopped lager.
Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short in Bellaire. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan from its Elk Rapids Production Facility. The company created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019.