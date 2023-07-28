CHARLEVOIX — A sting operation resulted in the arrest of a Mexican citizen Thursday, the Charlevoix County Sheriff's office reported.
Sheriff Charles Vondra said he and his deputies are investigating what they suspect is human trafficking in Charlevoix County.
"Through investigative steps, our deputies and detectives discovered that Juan Gomez Hernandez was involved in an attempted sex trafficking of an underage girl," Vondra said in a release. "Due to law enforcement sensitivity, investigative steps are not revealed nor are names of minors."
The sheriff commended Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for his leadership and support in helping other law enforcement agencies conduct these kinds of investigations.
Vondra specifically cited Swanson's G.H.O.S.T. — which stands for Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team — program as an instrumental learning tool for how to combat human trafficking.
Last summer, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office conducted a G.H.O.S.T. operation of their own, alongside Swanson and some of his commanding officers.
Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office “Operation TC Safe” in early June 2022 employed male and female decoys who represented themselves as minors in online advertisements and chats. The suspects later agreed to in-person meetings for sex in an undisclosed Traverse City location. Instead, they were met by one or more undercover officers.
Those posing as minors did not make any of the initial contacts, Sheriff Tom Bensley said during a press conference last June.
Bensley said his office worked closely with the Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office in planning the operation. Law enforcement from local, state and federal jurisdictions assisted.
The Grand Traverse County operation took place June 8-9, 2022. The eight men who were apprehended ranged in age from 22 to 66 and were later arraigned on felony charges of child sexually abusive activity, solicitation of a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.
Swanson defined sex trafficking as moving individuals, and those who are under age, against their will for the purposes of sexual activity. Especially vulnerable to these criminals are those who feel sad, lost or forgotten, he said.
The apps most of these traffickers use, Swanson said, are Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.
Bensley said he first heard about GHOST in 2021 at a conference of the Michigan Sheriffs' Association, and later decided to work with Swanson on a local sting.
Vondra did not say what charges Hernandez would be facing, or if they had worked alongside Charlevoix County Prosecutor Kit Tholen during this investigation.
Anyone with concerns about human trafficking – or who may have information about these crimes – is urged to contact 911; Vondra's department at 231-547-4461; or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 877-605-3424.
