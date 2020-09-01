TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department confirmed the second COVID-19 death in a week span in its jurisdiction.
The patient who died — a woman in her 70s — was being cared for at Munson Hospital, a spokesperson with Munson confirmed. Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also indicates the death happened on Tuesday.
"We went from no reported deaths since late April to having to report two in the last week," Wendy Hirschenberger, Health Officer for the Health Department said in the update. "Sharing news like this never gets any easier."
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday there were three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 currently admitted to Munson hospitals, each at Munson Medical Center.
On the same day, the Health Department announced three new cases of the disease among residents along with a pair of sites tabbed as places of potential community exposure.
They are:
- Red Mesa Grill, Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Turtle Creek Casino, Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 23 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Health Department advised those who were present at either of these locations during the listed time periods to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure.
