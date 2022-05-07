About this series
Unguarded is a Traverse City Record-Eagle special project that, through nine months of reporting from courthouses spread across Michigan, provides a deep examination of persistent flaws in the state’s court-run guardian and conservator programs.
Reporters Mardi Link and Luca Powell visited courthouses and met with sources in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Huron, Leelanau, Mason and Wexford counties as they collected jarring accounts of how a system constructed to protect vulnerable adults often allows incompetent, unqualified or unscrupulous actors to injure the people they are meant to protect.
The detailed records collected exposed a safety net riddled with long-known gaps that have been the subject of repeated failed reform efforts by state leaders, both appointed and elected, during the past 30 years. Personal experiences recounted by those injured by the system provide unsettling glimpses into how those gaps manifest in the lives of people the system claims to serve.
Unguarded, through a series of gut-wrenching personal accounts, provides a deep examination of a system in dire need of reform, and the state bureaucracy either unable or unwilling to fix it.
Come back for more stories next week.
