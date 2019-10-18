TRAVERSE CITY – Licensed Professional Counselor Jerry Papazian, of Northern Woods Counseling, on Union St., is heaving a sigh of relief following a state senate vote Thursday allowing LPCs to continue to diagnose and treat patients.
“I’ve been at this fight for at least eight years,” said Papazian, licensing chair of the Michigan Counseling Association.
“And now it’s done. It legitimizes how we practice. We no longer have that looming vagueness hanging over our heads.”
The bill was sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to sign it early next week, said Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Pere Marquette Township, chair of the senate’s Health Policy and Human Services Committee.
“We moved it in and we moved it out,” VanderWall, said. “Most of us had already studied up on it. We had four people testify in favor, with 300 cards in support, and one card in opposition.”
A “card” is what hearing attendees fill out to communicate their opinions to lawmakers. The card against passage of HB4325 was submitted by a representative of the Michigan Psychiatric Society, VanderWall said.
MPS executive director Justin Fisher could not be reached for comment; the Michigan Psychologists Association had filed an amendment to HB 4325 calling for more specific education requirements for LPCs, which the house failed to adopt.
MPA representatives did not submit a card to the senate hearing, but MPA Executive Director Lisa Patterson previously said an LPC trained as a school counselor might think they were authorized to provide mental health treatment.
“We are not against LPC’s,” Patterson said. “Our position is, let’s give you the scope of practice according to the law.”
LPCs are recognized in all 50 states, have received a masters degree in counseling or a related field from an accredited school or university, and often specialize in school counseling, marriage and family counseling or substance abuse treatment.
They must have 3,000 hours of post-master’s degree experience, 100 of which must be supervised.
An LLP, or limited licensed psychologist has a master’s degree with 75% of coursework in psychology, 2,000 hours of supervised post master’s degree experience.
A psychiatrist is a medical doctor who has completed a psychiatric residency program and one year of work in a mental health or correctional facility.
The “looming vagueness” Papazian referenced started in 1989, following a series of rulings by the state’s attorney general’s office.
AG lawyers first stated that LPCs did not have the authority to diagnose patients or use psychotherapy techniques, then said they did, then reversed themselves again to limit the scope of LPC care.
In 2014 then-Gov. Rick Snyder ordered all state boards to bring their rules in line with state statues and staff at the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office began trying to implement the rule changes with little success.
Earlier this year, LARA announced that LPCs would soon no longer be able to use “counseling techniques” with clients or “diagnose and identify the problem,” severely limiting the scope of care they could legally provide.
If enacted, LPCs would not have been able to provide mental health counseling or bill for insurance reimbursement, putting their jobs, and the care patients were receiving, in jeopardy, according to Munson Healthcare representatives Gabe Schneider, government relations, and Terry LaCroix-Kelty, behavioral health.
Following an immediate public outcry, a Michigan House of Representatives bill, HB4325, negating LARA's proposed rule changes, passed 108-0 Oct. 8; was referred to the Senate’s Health Policy and Human Services Committee which passed it 10-0 on Wednesday; sending it to the Senate which passed it 268-38 on Thursday.
“Before, LARA could consult with us if they wanted to, prior to making any rule changes but now they have to,” said Papazain. “They can’t just change the rules helter skelter.”
“We all knew what the issues were and I’m glad that we were able to get it done,” VanderWall said.
