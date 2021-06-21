Up the steps of the Traverse Area District Library dark, wooden drawers that once organized a card catalog system now stores tiny envelopes filled with colorful seeds. That is, until it was cleared out by eager growers earlier this summer.
Seed library programs are gaining major traction due to a new wave of amateur gardeners that fostered during the pandemic. In the past decade, more public libraries have started programs with hopes of engaging their respective communities.
Peas, pumpkins, flowers - and usually much more - are available at the Traverse Area District Seed Library. Director Michelle Howard started the program in 2018. She said it’s just one of many ways the library connects Traverse City with its agricultural roots.
“Libraries are always looking at different types of literacy and learning how to grow fruit is a kind of literacy,” Howard said. “We also have books and programs about how to grow plants. So we see it as an educational tool.”
Vice president of the Michigan Seed Library Network Pam Quackenbush described seed saving as an important lesson in sustainable living. The whole process is a cycle, she said, with community engagement at its core.
Experts point to the Gardiner Library in New York as the first seed exchange program to be housed in a public library. Since its founding in 2004, hundreds of programs have kickstarted around the world - most in the United States.
In many cases, seed libraries are sustainable solutions for repurposing card catalog systems that became obsolete thanks to computers. This is exactly the case for the Traverse Area District Library and the newly opened community library on the Old Mission Peninsula.
Director Vicki Shurly said the library inherited its old card system that was used in the 1960s - after they moved into their new building at 2893 Island View Rd in 2019. She said the catalog sat empty in the community room for a while until she began researching seed gardens’ potential.
“I think in communities especially like this, where we're surrounded by agriculture and agriculture economics. It gives people an appreciation for what grows here,” Shurly said.
The Peninsula Community Seed Library is less than a month old, but Shurly said she’s already met amateur gardeners who started last summer during the height of health and safety guidelines.
“I think people were looking for things to do last summer and through shutdowns and through the worst of the pandemic and it's just carried over crafts, gardening, painting, I think this is very much a part of it.
Seed companies received an onslaught of orders last summer as people turned to gardening as a pandemic past time.
“Last year, people couldn't get seeds,” Quackenbush said. “There was so much interest in gardening, they'd go to the stores, and the racks were just wiped out.”
At seed libraries, however, the future crops are virtually free.
Library-goers can take what they need with the promise they’ll donate some of the seeds produced next season. However, Quackenbush said libraries measure their programs success based on the seeds that leave the building – not the ones that come back.
“The idea is not so much to get a return on the seeds, but to do encourage gardening and self-sufficiency. That's the bigger motivation,” she said.
In Midland, the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library had to delay their seed library’s grand opening last year due to the major flooding in the region.
One year later, director Miriam Andrus said the program is more successful than she ever imagined. People renewed library cards that haven’t been used in a decade, many more used the library for their first time just to have access to seeds.
“We're really thinking of different ways to get the community the resources that they want a need,” Andrus said. “It doesn't necessarily have to be books anymore; it can be a variety of things.
Locate nearby seed libraries by using the Seed Library Map created by the MI Seed Library Network.