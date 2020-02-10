TRAVERSE CITY — Police are on the hunt for a Traverse City man after investigators say he assaulted his teenage girlfriend and her toddler daughter.
The 36-year-old man is still at large after the Saturday evening incident, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
His girlfriend, a Traverse City 19-year-old, called police the morning after the alleged assault to report the incident, which occurred at the Grand Traverse Resort. Giddis said she told police her boyfriend had lifted her by her throat and choked her before throwing her onto their hotel room’s bed.
Deputies noted bruises to her arm and shoulder, Giddis said.
First responders cleared both the woman and her daughter, who wasn’t injured, at the scene.
The 36-year-old left before deputies arrived.
Giddis said investigators are requesting charges of domestic violence and felony domestic violence by strangulation.
The case now goes to Grand Traverse County prosecutors for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.