TRAVERSE CITY — A man convicted of slaughtering a teen and leaving her body in a public works site awaits his fourth sentencing.
Robert Schwander was 17 when he stabbed Carly Lewis to death with a pair of scissors on June 2, 2011.
The 16-year-old died days before her 17th birthday, and after an emotional trial, Schwander was levied a sentence of 40-70 years.
It’s been the core of a case that’s ping-ponged between circuit and appellate courtrooms for nearly a decade — and a matter that brings Schwander, now 26, again before a judge on Feb. 3.
“I think it’s been frustrating for everybody. It was frustrating for my client, I know it’s been frustrating for the victim’s family because they’d like to put it to bed as well,” said Craig Elhart, Schwander’s attorney.
Lewis, described in testimony as a kind-hearted animal-lover with aspirations to be a hairstylist, went missing that June 2 evening, the Record-Eagle previously reported. Hundreds of flyers for the missing Traverse City High School student plastered homes and businesses in the days to follow, but pleas from her family and an offered reward turned up little.
That changed when Schwander, previously taken in and given a place to stay by Lewis’ parents, approached Traverse City Police to confess. He led them to Lewis’ body, buried in a sand pile off Woodmere Avenue, on June 14.
Investigations revealed Lewis and Schwander had plans to meet up that June 2 afternoon. He brought the girl back to a makeshift shack he lived in near Woodmere and Beitner, and an “altercation” ensued, according to courtroom testimony.
When the dust settled, Lewis wore ten stab wounds.
Schwander left her there for two days before returning to wrap the teen in a plastic bag and dump her in a nearby sand pile.
A jury found Schwander guilty of second-degree murder in October 2011. He’d initially been charged with open murder — which allows a jury to levy a verdict on first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
A month later, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power sentenced Schwander to more than three times the state’s minimum 13.5- to 22.5-year guidelines. Michigan judges can depart from state-set guidelines, but only if they give clear reasoning.
Elhart appealed the unusually long sentence, and the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed with him. It was returned to Power’s docket for resentencing soon after and the 13th Circuit judge levied a new sentence — just two years shy of his initial ruling.
It didn’t satisfy the appellate court, which responded by vacating Power’s decision altogether and sending the case to his colleague Judge Philip Rodgers.
In January 2014, Rodgers handed down an identical 40- to 70-year sentence, citing the “depravity” of Schwander’s crime.
It was unjust, Elhart said.
“He’s always admitted that he had killed this young lady, right from the start. The only question was the degree of the homicide,” he said. “The jury came back with second (degree) and, in my opinion, the judges took it out of their hands and sentenced him as if it was a first (degree).”
Elhart’s office has been handling the appeals pro-bono because of it, he added.
Rodgers’ decision spurred a third appeal in May 2015, which the appellate court again granted. Before it could reach a courtroom, then-prosecutor Bob Cooney appealed that to the Michigan Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court bounced the case back to the Court of Appeals, which bounced it back to circuit in 2017, which Cooney in 2018 appealed to the Supreme Court for a second time.
On Nov. 1, the greater court returned the case yet again to the 13th Circuit. This time, a new sentence will come from Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
Elhart hopes it’ll put the matter to rest.
“My hope is that the circuit court complies with the rulings of the Court of Appeals, resentences him within the guidelines and is done with this, so all people can put this to bed, finally,” he said. “I think had the law been followed right out of the box, we’d have been able to do that.”
County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, who handled the case as assistant county prosecutor, did not immediately return a call. Messages to Schwander and Lewis’ family members were not returned Thursday afternoon.
