Traverse City — The 16 year-old male suspect, who was taken into local custody by the Traverse City Police Department after a threat of violence towards Northeast Education Service's Creekside School and two of their students, according to previous coverage, is now no longer incarcerated in the jail, according to the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
On June 8, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg requested an emergency hearing in Family Court at 4:30 pm. He was lodged in the county's jail after the hearing.
Due to the new "Raise the Age" law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019, that went into effect on Oct. 1, 2021, the suspect had to be detained out of "sight and sound" of any adults in custody at the jail, unless a Family Court Judge overrides it. Capt. Chris Barsheff said that the suspect was kept out of sight, but that the judge knew that keeping him out of "sound" of the adult prisoners was not possible in the city jail building. Capt. Barsheff said that the judges know the capability of the jail.
"No changes were made to the facility to accommodate juveniles coming here," Barsheff said.
Reports of whether he is still incarcerated in a different location or if he has been released have not been confirmed, since the suspect is a minor and his case is being handled through the Family Circuit Court. His hearing last week was adjourned, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.
