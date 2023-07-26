Sally Barber
Devoted to celebrating Michigan, Sally has written for regional, national and international news organizations, and for more than 25 of the state’s visitor bureaus and chamber of commerce groups. She is the author of three books, including Michigan’s first green travel guide. When not at her desk, Barber enjoys spending time with family, beaching and tending her pollinator garden.
David L. Barber
David is a retired journalist who lives in Manistee with his wife, Jeanne Barber, who takes pictures for his stories. He sold his first article to Grit newspaper in 1965 and over the years has been published in dozens of newspapers and magazines, including the Traverse City Record Eagle and Grand Traverse Scene.
Daniel Fortune
Equally passionate about writing and photography, Daniel has been telling stories through journalism and public relations since 2014. A former reporter for the Leelanau Enterprise, Daniel has worked for newspapers and magazines in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio before moving to the Leelanau Peninsula in 2018. When not working, Daniel enjoys exploring northern Michigan with his camera, being a goofball with his nieces and nephew, and dominating his fantasy football leagues.
Kathy Gibbons
Kathy was longtime features editor and columnist at the Traverse City Record-Eagle, where she continues to contribute a Northern Living column on occasion. She most recently was managing editor of custom publishing for Hour Media and currently works as a freelance writer and editor.
Lindsay Hibbard
Raised in Traverse City, Lindsay’s early illustration skills landed him a position as the chief illustrator of the largest architectural firm in the nation at 26. He has illustrated major architectural projects on five continents and lectured on illustration at The Ohio State University School of Architecture. He’s also designed structures around Northern Michigan, including the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. He is also the proud author of 13 children’s books. He is married to his wife Amy, and they have five children and five grandchildren.
Noelle Riley
Noelle’s journalism career began in Colorado, where she worked as a reporter and editor for various publications, including the Rocky Mountain News, The Denver Post and the Denver Business Journal. She’s currently the editor of the Grand Traverse Scene, marketing director for the National Writers Series and the northern Michigan stringer for the New York Times. She lives in Suttons Bay with her husband, Shawn Riley.
Stephanie Shomin
Stephanie is the community news writer at the Traverse City Record-Eagle. She’s also a 2015 graduate of Grand Valley State University with a B.A. in English and a B.A. in journalism. She loves to travel with her husband and has a deep interest in history.
Christopher Smith
Chris is a wildlife artist and freelance author from Suttons Bay, where he lives with his wife, two teenagers, and two obnoxious Labs. He specializes in dogs and wildlife scenes for pet owners and wildlife lovers across the country. Chris has illustrated more than two-dozen hunting and fishing books. He’s also a regular columnist for the Traverse City Record Eagle.
Mike Terrell
Mike has been an outdoor columnist for the Traverse City Record Eagle for 37 years. He has also written articles for SKI, Skiing, Ski Press and Cross Country Skier magazines, and the Chicago Tribune, Booth, and Detroit Free Press newspapers. Since 1998 he has been Midwest Regional Editor for SnoCountry.com. He has authored three books on hiking, cross country skiing and mountain biking in northern Michigan.
Jessie Williams
Jessie has been a contributor to the Grand Traverse Scene and Record-Eagle since 2018. A Traverse City local and graduate of Northwest Ed Writers Studio (formerly Front Street Writers), Jessie currently attends the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!) Jessie loves getting to meet new friends and share local stories through her work with the Grand Traverse Scene. When not writing, you can find Jessie hiking, biking, listening to a podcast or scouring the Woodmere library for a great new read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.