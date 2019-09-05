TRAVERSE CITY — Sept. 11, 2001.
Just the date’s mention can elicit a flurry of emotions from anyone old enough to remember the events of that day — the day 19 militants associated with Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four airliners and used them to carry out suicide attacks on American soil.
Planes were flown into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va. The fourth airplane crashed into a Pennsylvania field after its passengers fought the four hijackers.
A total of 2,977 people were killed during the terrorist attacks and thousands more injured. The 9/11-related death toll continues to rise, with many thousands more having since gotten sick or died from Ground Zero recovery efforts.
The attacks changed the country — they were a generation’s Pearl Harbor, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief Pat said.
“We in public safety made a pledge that we were never going to forget what happened,” he said. “We’re remembering those died. But it’s also a day to remember the first responders who went to those places and tried to save lives.”
As the 18th anniversary of the attacks approaches, so too does Rotary Club of Traverse City’s third annual 9/11 Honor Run 5K.
The fundraiser honors those that lost their lives on 9/11, as well as local first responders and veterans, race director Jen Casey said.
“I feel like it’s been a way for some people to have some healing and honor it,” Casey said.
Traverse City Firefighters Local 646 got wind of the planned event and stepped up to help ensure it was a success, said Jacob Steichen, Local 646 president. They’ve been involved every year, he said.
“We thought it was important because the course starts and finishes in our jurisdiction,” Steichen said.
The race begins at F & M Park, with a memorial ceremony taking place shortly before the 9:30 a.m. start. All runners, walkers, wheelchairs and dogs are welcome.
Participants will go north on Railroad Avenue to Front Street and then head west to Cass Street. They’ll go under the tunnel to the TART trails along the lake past Division Street. There will be a turnaround point shortly after and participants will come back on the trail, under the tunnel to Cass and State streets, where they’ll turn left onto State Street, ending at State Street Marketplace.
Casey said she’s hoping for 250-300 participants this year. They were able to raise about $4,500 last year, she said. The goal is $10,000 or more each year.
Proceeds go to the Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance, Casey said.
The alliance is a nonprofit 501©3 that “looks out for the needs of all first responders,” Parker said. That includes local people serving in police forces, firefighters, EMS, 911 dispatchers and emergency management, he said.
Parker is chairperson of the alliance’s six-person board of directors. He created the group after hearing Casey present her idea to fellow Rotarians.
The alliance currently is looking to create a local peer support program for first responders, Parker said.
“I think a lot of first responders, there’s such pressure on them,” he said. “We’re givers, we’re fixers. We’re out there for the public. There’s not a lot of places first responders can turn if they’re hurting.”
The larger departments within Traverse City have insurance coverage for employees, Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffery O’Brien said. But further out, it’s all volunteers and there’s not a lot of money to cover costs if someone gets hurt on the job or needs help following a traumatic on-job experience, he said.
O’Brien said he’s planning on running the race — both as a Rotarian and as police personnel.
“I think it’s a really great charity run that’s going to be beneficial to a lot of people,” he said.
