Q: We have some angry co-owners in our condominium association who are pushing to open the swimming pool again and demanding that our annual meeting be held. It was supposed to be held in May according to our Bylaws, but we had to postpone it due to the stay home order. However, most Board members and I are still wary of the health risks of getting back to normal. Do you have any thoughts about what we should do?
A: You are wise to proceed with caution. Unfortunately, how we respond to this pandemic has become a political issue, and it can also be seen in the politics of community associations.
I am certainly not an infectious disease expert, but there are plenty of experts emphasizing the importance of masks and physical distancing. From the legal standpoint of protecting the Association, it is always key to rely on experts, because that provides a defense if the Association is sued.
With respect to pools, as a practical matter, you can’t require a mask be worn while swimming, and enforcing physical distancing rules is problematic. And generally speaking, if you want to open the pool and are going to create new rules for pool use, you need to ensure those rules are actually enforced, perhaps by a hired pool attendant.
Part of the solution may be to require a written waiver from all who wish to use the pool area.
In any case, you need to ensure that you comply with current executive orders from the Governor regarding swimming pools, which may restrict certain kinds of pools or lower capacity limits, for example. If you keep the pool closed, you have no liability for COVID-19 with respect to the pool, but if you reopen the pool, then the less restrictive your requirements, the more liability the association and the board of directors may incur.
In the end, you need to consult with your experienced community association attorney who can take a look at your specific situation and provide the proper guidance.
With respect to member meetings, masks and physical distancing are easier to manage than with pools.
However, if you want to hold them in person, you should seriously consider holding them outside, even if it is legal to hold them inside. Again, you need to ensure that you comply with current executive orders from the Governor regarding gatherings, which may restrict the number of people in indoor and outdoor settings and may include other requirements.
Regardless, infectious disease experts are still largely advising against any large indoor gatherings at this point. On the other hand, we have seen a great interest among our community association clients in holding meetings of members partially or even completely via remote means, including the election of directors. There are several online services that provide this for associations nationwide.
Remember, just because it has become legal to do something doesn’t mean you should do it.
Rely on your experts, and you will be able to identify reasonable decisions to guide your community safely through this difficult time.
