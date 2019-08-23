LELAND — For the most part, The Riverside Inn looks the same as it did a year ago.
It could have looked very different after an October 2018 blaze destroyed the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the rest of the building, but that’s not what owner Kate Vilter wanted.
“We had a major renovation in 2017, so the bar, dining room, we kept those finishes the same as much as we could (after the fire),” Vilter said. “We really loved that renovation.”
They worked with the Barbara Balongue on the post-fire construction, she said. Balongue was the one who helped design the 2017 renovation, Vilter said.
The rebuild took longer than expected because of negotiations with the insurance company, she said. Vilter originally was optimistic about being open in May, but that didn’t happen.
The community — including local competitors — offered assistance after the blaze.
“We work together,” said Skip Telgard, owner of Bluebird Restaurant & Tavern. “We’d do anything to help our neighbors up the street — that goes for all of (the local restaurants). We’re all in this together so we do anything to help.”
A GoFundMe page set up by Riverside staff garnered $32,475 in donations in nine months.
The Riverside Inn reopened Tuesday. Find out what was served in today’s Food section.
