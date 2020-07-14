Brian -- If this is too much text, drop the last item (about orchard acreage) from all five counties.
Antrim County
$732
The median monthly rent in Antrim County is $732. Rent as a percentage of household income is 28.39 percent. Median home value in Antrim is $164,866. Median annual household income is $53,911. Antrim County's 478 employers provide 3,993 jobs. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
9,805
Antrim County is home to 9,805 households, including 6,841 with children. Average family size is 2.74 people. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2018 5-year estimates)
$88,022
The average farm in Antrim has $88,022 in annual production expenses and $24,221 in net cash farm income. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
6,754
The area of Antrim County land used as orchards inched up from 6,704 acres in 2012 to 6,754 in 2017. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
Benzie County
$769
The median monthly rent in Benzie County is $769. Rent as a percentage of household income is 36.22 percent. Median home value in Benzie County is $183,784. Median annual household income is $57,185. Benzie's 415 employers provide 3,524 jobs. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
6,733
Benzie County is home to 6,733 households, including 4,457 with children. Average family size is 3.12 people. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2018 5-year estimates)
$54,519
The average farm in Benzie has $54,519 in annual production expenses and $6,734 in net cash farm income. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
2,306
The area of Benzie County land used as orchards fell from 3,042 acres in 2012 to 2,306 in 2017. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
Grand Traverse County
$962
The median monthly rent in Grand Traverse County is $962. Rent as a percentage of household income is 28.16 percent. Median home value in Grand Traverse County is $201,469. Median annual household income is $63,894. The county's 3,229 employers provide 44,939 jobs. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
37,134
Grand Traverse County is home to 37,134 households, including 23,873 with children. Average family size is 2.93 people. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2018 5-year estimates)
$64,941
The average farm in Grand Traverse County has $64,941 in annual production expenses and $21,630 in net cash farm income. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
7,279
The area of Grand Traverse County land used as orchards fell from 8,721 acres in 2012 to 7,279 in 2017. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
Kalkaska County
$726
The median monthly rent in Kalkaska County is $726. Rent as a percentage of household income is 28.24 percent. Median home value in Kalkaska County is $107,959. The county's 290 employers provide 2,833 jobs. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
7,139
Kalkaska County is home to 7,139 households, including 4,911 with children. Average family size is 2.86 people. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2018 5-year estimates)
$32,291
The average farm in Kalkaska County has $34,291 in annual production expenses and $6,387 in net cash farm income. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
23
The area of Kalkaska County land used as orchards grew from 12 acres in 2012 to 23 in 2017. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
Leelanau County
$891
The median monthly rent in Leelanau County is $891. Rent as a percentage of household income is 27.74 percent. Median home value in Leelanau County is $262,299. Leelanau's 648 employers provide 4,549 jobs. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
9,152
Leelanau is home to 9,152 households, including 6,387 with children. Average family size is 2.75 people. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2018 5-year estimates)
$94,146
The average farm in Leelanau has $94,146 in annual production expenses and $3,945 in net cash farm income. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
15,206
The area of Leelanau County land used as orchards dipped from 16,306 acres in 2012 to 15,206 in 2017. (USDA National Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture)
