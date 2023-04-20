Traverse City area restaurateurs expect to further their rebound in 2023, but the fallout from the profound impact of the pandemic continues to reshape the dining business.
Labor challenges, supply chain issues, and rising costs for food and supplies will continue to squeeze already thin margins, operators and industry experts say.
Some restaurant owners are ready to tap out.
“It’s time for me to get out of here,” said Steve Christian, who has owned Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar in Frankfort since 1999. “I’m 73 years old, and it’s time to move on.”
Christian in March listed his restaurant for sale, one of a number of single-restaurant owners in the area who have recently sold the business or are trying.
Potential suitors include the ownership groups that in recent years have acquired nonchain restaurants in the area that many diners know. They are poised because of their resources to acquire more in the wake of COVID.
Restaurant groups are able to offer wages, benefits and career opportunities that are difficult for a single-restaurant owner to match, industry experts say.
“The independent operator just can’t afford to stay in business anymore,” said Jeff Elsworth, a former restaurant operator who is now an associate professor of hospitality business entrepreneurship at Michigan State University. “You have to have that economy of scale behind you.”
Elsworth doesn’t believe such a shift in ownership is permanent but rather influenced by the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic. The labor shortage, for instance, is beginning to ease as better compensation is drawing people into or back into the profession.
Market troubles persist
Challenging business climate is an understatement in the restaurant industry. The pandemic first brought mandatory closures, and once doors were allowed to open again, supply chain troubles and labor shortages followed. And then inflation worsened.
The difficulties remain. As of February 2023, the National Restaurant Association notes, the Producer Price Index for All Foods stood 26% above its February 2020 level. And while restaurant employment has rebounded in much of the country, Michigan ranks among a handful of states in the worse shape, according to the association, in which job levels still trail prepandemic numbers by 5% or more.
Michigan in February was down 5% from February 2020 with 310,600 restaurant workers, according to the association.
“We’re operating at about 60% of our capacity because of staffing shortages,” Christian said. “And until that turns around, our recovery will be limited.”
He said he used to be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Now the restaurant is open eight hours a day, five days a week.
Signs of improvement
But even in Michigan, the labor situation is improving. Last February Michigan was down 7.8% of its restaurant workers compared with the same month in 2020.
Layoffs in other business sectors such as technology might be prompting some people to revisit restaurant employment. Another factor that likely contributes is the increase in pay and benefits restaurants are offering to entice workers to cook, clean, serve or host.
Jeff Lobdell, president of Restaurant Partners Management, which owns and operates 21 restaurants in Grand Rapids and Traverse City, said he has raised wages, increased paid time off for salaried employees such as managers, and added a 401(k) retirement benefit to attract workers. A veteran line cook, for instance, can now earn $5-7 more per hour, to $22-25 an hour.
“I think more and more people are taking another look at restaurants, hotels in the hospitality industry,” said Lobdell, who also owns the Sugar Beach Resort and Grand Beach Resort hotels in Traverse City. “So I think I’m hoping that it’ll be a little relief with the workforce this summer.”
Two additional factors compound the labor challenges in the Traverse City area, restaurant operators and experts say. One, northern Michigan just lacks the overall population of potential workers that downstate provides. Think in particular university students looking for nearby summer jobs. And two, the scarcity of affordable rental housing up north.
“In our little community,” said Christian, the Frankfort restaurant owner, “there’s no place for them to live. Rental housing is virtually nonexistent.”
Lobdell, who is vice chairman of the board of the National Restaurant Association, believes the labor shortage isn’t just a problem for restaurants in an area so dependent on tourism. “If we don’t have a healthy hospitality industry, giving people good service and good quality food just because we’re running so short (of workers), it’s going to hurt everybody in the region,” he said.
He said some tough questions need to be asked. “It would behoove us,” he said, “to consider when allowing new businesses to open is, like hey, where are you going to get your employees from other than stealing employees from the heritage businesses that have been around forever.”
Economies of scale
Lobdell acknowledges that his company found its niche in acquiring such heritage restaurants as Apache Trout Grill, Boone’s Prime Time Pub and, last May, West End Tavern. He said that over the years he has been approached by restaurant owners looking to sell who want a fair price but also want their employees assured of a job.
“The restaurant business is a tough business and, you know, like pennies on the dollar go to the bottom line,” he said. “So it can be challenging to earn a living just owning one restaurant.”
He said all six of his Traverse City restaurants had record sales in 2022 but the profit margin was less because of labor costs, inflation, and other factors.
Restaurant groups have an advantage over single-restaurant owners in making the most of those margins, industry experts say. They can leverage better prices from wholesale food distributors. They can provide more management opportunities for employee career advancement. They can fill open shifts with workers from other restaurants. They have the financial resources to pursue zoning changes and the capital, cash flow and collateral to reassure lenders when seeking to buy another location.
They have the resources, wherewithal and clout, said MSU’s Elsworth, who sits on the board of directors for the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.
How the restaurant industry is consolidating after the pandemic is no surprise to Elsworth. “We ran so many restaurants out of business during that time,” he said. “It’s a vacuum, right. And who fills the vacuum? Well, it’s the people who got the money, which just makes sense.”
John Schmitt, a former restaurant operator who is now a senior business consultant at Western Michigan University’s Small Business Development Center, said restaurant consolidation has accelerated amid the pandemic.
What might have been someone’s dream years ago has become their albatross. “What’s happening now is as the owners are aging, they’re ready to move on,” he said. “So there are a lot of iconic restaurants that are being put up for sale.”
Seeking new opportunities
Jenni Scott and some of her family members bought the former Little Bohemia bar and restaurant on Traverse City’s West Front Street in 2021 in the second year of the pandemic. The former owners had shuttered the place, whose roots date back to 1932, in March 2020 amid the pandemic closures and opted to not reopen it despite its popularity as a locals hangout.
“We weren’t looking to buy a bar,” Scott said. “We were looking to buy Bo’s.”
Scott, who also operates food truck Betty’s Hot Dish, years ago worked at Li’l Bo’s. She said her family was interested in preserving the neighborhood bar, and she credits that dedication to the locals for her early success.
“Really for us it was really about we would hate to see the building and the bar go turn into condos or another thing we need in this town as much as we do need to have that small town feel that’s been here forever,” she said.
This isn’t to say there haven’t been challenges, she said, though supply chain troubles and labor shortages are beginning to ease. She has raised wages and offered flexible schedules and bonuses to her employees, and she said she also makes an effort to tell them how much she appreciates their effort.
She acknowledges how demanding the restaurant business can be. “I’ve been fortunate,” she said. “I definitely see a lot of places, and it’s scary. And you know, I knock on wood every day.”
Christian once considered the Dinghy Restaurant & Bar in Frankfort his new opportunity after a career in corporate finance.
“This was bought as a so-called retirement 24 years ago,” he said. “I’ve never worked so hard in my life.”
The 2,250-square-foot establishment was listed for sale in March at $710,000. The inventory will be negotiated separately, the listing says.
Christian said 2022 was “a year of recovery” in the restaurant business and he sees a brighter future ahead.
