TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's only full-time Indigenous affairs journalist will join the Record-Eagle newsroom in June, thanks to an expansion of the newspaper's partnership with Report for America.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle will expand its newsroom staff, and grow its coverage of Indigenous communities in 2021 thanks to a growing partnership with Report for America.
The nationwide journalism initiative on Tuesday announced new and expanded partnerships that will place more than 300 journalists in more than 200 newsrooms. The selection of the Record-Eagle to host Michigan’s only dedicated Indigenous affairs reporter doubles Report for America’s investment in Traverse City.
The Record-Eagle was selected to host Data Journalist Kaye LaFond in 2020, creating a rare full-time data reporting beat in a local newspaper newsroom in Michigan. Report for America, an initiative of the nonprofit The Ground Truth Project, provides up to half of each reporter’s salary for up to three years, with the expectation partner newsrooms seek local supporters to cover the balance of each reporter’s salary and benefits.
“There is a growing awareness that the crisis in local journalism has everything to do with the crisis in our democracy; but we believe trusted, local journalism breaks down barriers and brings people together. Supporting local news through Report for America is part of the way forward, a way to restore civic engagement and respectful dialogue across the divides in our country,” said Charles Sennott, GroundTruth chief executive officer and co-founder of Report for America. “We can’t wait to work with our newsroom partners and our reporting corps to restore journalism from the ground up.”
Report for America launched in 2017 with the objective of placing 1,000 journalists in newsrooms across the U.S. by 2024 to combat a decades-long contraction in the number of reporters on the ground in communities. Between 2008 and 2019, more than 36,000 jobs were cut from newspaper newsrooms nationwide, and hundreds of newspapers have closed their doors.
RFA leaders aim to place journalists in partner newsrooms where they can focus on under-covered topics and communities.
“We are ecstatic Report for America chose to expand its investment in our newsroom and our community,” said Record-Eagle Editor Nate Payne. “For far too long, Indigenous communities across Michigan have gone without meaningful representation in local and statewide news. We are taking a meaningful step in the right direction thanks to the help of RFA and our extraordinary community.”
The Record-Eagle began work to grow Indigenous journalism in the Grand Traverse region in 2020 through a partnership with the Mishigamiing Journalism Project and Indigenizing the News. That combined effort aims to train emerging Indigenous journalists and publish their work in news outlets across Michigan.
The Record-Eagle is one of eight newsrooms in Michigan selected for Report for America partnerships and one of four to host more than one RFA corps member. The newspaper has the largest newsroom north of Lansing, and increasingly has been called upon to fill voids in nearby communities as other news organizations contract.
Report for America’s work is funded by a growing list of philanthropic leaders, including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Facebook Journalism Project, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Lumina Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Henry L. Kimelman Foundation, the Tow Foundation, the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation and more.
Funding for the RFA position is split between the organization, the newspaper and community donations.
RFA, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, exponentially grew its newsroom corps from 59 reporters to 225 this year, who will be placed throughout 45 states and Puerto Rico. A $2.5 million contribution from the Facebook Journalism Project fueled the growth to shore up local newsrooms amid national cuts and challenges, an RFA statement read.
Placements were fiercely competitive; the program had more than 1,800 applicants.
LaFond’s work ethic and local expertise put her at the top of the pack, said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne.
“Kaye is a fabulously talented data journalist, and we’re excited to bring her into our newsroom team full time,” Payne said. “Few news organizations in Michigan have a dedicated data journalist, especially one as skilled as Kaye. With help from RFA, we’re creating something pretty special here in Traverse City.”