Antrim County
The median monthly rent in Antrim County is $752, which is 28.4 percent of the average household income of $56,165. The median home value is $160,500. The county's median age is 51. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
The total population of Antrim County in 2019 was 23,206, including 4,244 people born in a state other than Michigan. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
There were 9,899 households in Antrim County in 2019, including 4,164 with one or more people age 65 or over. 7,903 households in Antrim had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
Farmers kept 4,500 head of cattle in Antrim County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)
Benzie County
The median monthly rent in Benzie County is $702, which is 31.9 percent of the average household income of $57,974. The median home value is $185,500. The county's median age is 50. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
The total population of Benzie County in 2019 was 17,615, including 3,138 people born in a state other than Michigan. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
There were 6,792 households in Benzie County in 2019, including 2,904 with one or more people age 65 or over. 5,672 households in Benzie had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
Farmers kept 1,100 head of cattle in Benzie County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)
Grand Traverse County
The median monthly rent in Grand Traverse County is $951, which is 28.8 percent of the average household income of $63,575. The median home value is $212,500. The county's median age is 43. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
The total population of Grand Traverse County in 2019 was 92,181, including 17,821 people born in a state other than Michigan. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
There were 37,319 households in Grand Traverse County in 2019, including 12,046 with one or more people age 65 or over. 31,912 households in GT County had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
Farmers kept 3,100 head of cattle, including 300 milk cows, in Grand Traverse County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)
Kalkaska County
The median monthly rent in Kalkaska County is $702, which is 28.7 percent of the average household income of $46,898. The median home value is $115,900. The county's median age is 44. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
The total population of Kalkaska County in 2019 was 17,585, including 2,316 people born in a state other than Michigan. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
There were 7,145 households in Kalkaska County in 2019, including 2,526 with one or more people age 65 or over. 5,273 households in Kalkaska County had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
Farmers kept 700 head of cattle in Kalkaska County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)
Leelanau County
The median monthly rent in Leelanau County is $959, which is 31 percent of the average household income of $65,249. The median home value is $268,400. The county's median age is 54. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)
The total population of Leelanau County in 2019 was 21,652, including 4,570 people born in a state other than Michigan. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
There were 9,139 households in Leelanau County in 2019, including 4,337 with one or more people age 65 or over. 7,742 households in Leelanau had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)
Farmers kept 2,100 head of cattle, including 200 milk cows, in Leelanau County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)