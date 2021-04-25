Antrim County

$752

The median monthly rent in Antrim County is $752, which is 28.4 percent of the average household income of $56,165. The median home value is $160,500. The county's median age is 51. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)

23,206

The total population of Antrim County in 2019 was 23,206, including 4,244 people born in a state other than Michigan.  (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

9,899

There were 9,899 households in Antrim County in 2019, including 4,164 with one or more people age 65 or over. 7,903 households in Antrim had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

4,500

Farmers kept 4,500 head of cattle in Antrim County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)

Benzie County

$702

The median monthly rent in Benzie County is $702, which is 31.9 percent of the average household income of $57,974. The median home value is $185,500. The county's median age is 50. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)

17,615

The total population of Benzie County in 2019 was 17,615, including 3,138 people born in a state other than Michigan.  (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

6,792

There were 6,792 households in Benzie County in 2019, including 2,904 with one or more people age 65 or over. 5,672 households in Benzie had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

1,100

Farmers kept 1,100 head of cattle in Benzie County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)

Grand Traverse County

$951

The median monthly rent in Grand Traverse County is $951, which is 28.8 percent of the average household income of $63,575. The median home value is $212,500. The county's median age is 43. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)

92,181

The total population of Grand Traverse County in 2019 was 92,181, including 17,821 people born in a state other than Michigan.  (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

37,319

There were 37,319 households in Grand Traverse County in 2019, including 12,046 with one or more people age 65 or over. 31,912 households in GT County had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

3,100

Farmers kept 3,100 head of cattle, including 300 milk cows, in Grand Traverse County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)

Kalkaska County

$702

The median monthly rent in Kalkaska County is $702, which is 28.7 percent of the average household income of $46,898. The median home value is $115,900. The county's median age is 44. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)

17,585

The total population of Kalkaska County in 2019 was 17,585, including 2,316 people born in a state other than Michigan.  (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

7,145

There were 7,145 households in Kalkaska County in 2019, including 2,526 with one or more people age 65 or over. 5,273 households in Kalkaska County had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

700

Farmers kept 700 head of cattle in Kalkaska County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)

Leelanau County

$959

The median monthly rent in Leelanau County is $959, which is 31 percent of the average household income of $65,249. The median home value is $268,400. The county's median age is 54. (Networks Northwest county dashboard)

21,652

The total population of Leelanau County in 2019 was 21,652, including 4,570 people born in a state other than Michigan.  (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

9,139

There were 9,139 households in Leelanau County in 2019, including 4,337 with one or more people age 65 or over. 7,742 households in Leelanau had a broadband internet subscription in 2019. (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, 2019 5-year estimates)

2,100

Farmers kept 2,100 head of cattle, including 200 milk cows, in Leelanau County in 2020. (USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service)

