The following continues the list of 2019 Glen Lake High School graduates who received scholarships in May:
Alexander Okerlund, $1,000 Sarah Dunn Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Hailie Tondreau, $500 Sindy Vertel Memorial Scholarship; Adam Kabat, $500 State Savings Bank Scholarship; Drew Peterson, $1,000 Suttons Bay Conservation League Scholarship; Kasidy Skipski, $5,000 renewable Trailblazer Scholarship; and Christian Barber, $1,000 True Laker Scholarship
- TBA Credit Union awarded three scholarships to area students. The 2019 Study Abroad Scholarship went to Annalisa Wiesner, who attends Michigan Technological University. Wiesner, a mechanical engineering student, plans to study abroad in Finland. Elizabeth Jewell, a 2019 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High, and Anne Nietling, a Central Michigan University student, earned the Invested In Scholarship. Nietling and Jewell volunteer in their communities.
- Benjamin Morgan, of Frankfort, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hamilton College in New York. Morgan graduated in May with degrees in economics and mathematics.
- Erin McDonnell graduated from the United States Naval Academy in May. McDonnell, a 2014 graduate of St. Francis High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in honors oceanography. She is commissioned as an ensign and her training as a naval flight officer began in June. She also received the Burke Scholarship for graduate school at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.
- Jesse Fisher, of Bellaire, was part of the Kirtland Regional Police Academy’s 48th graduating class in May. The cadet also received the Firearms Award, Leadership Award and Physical Training Most Improved Award.
- Abigail Caldwell, of Williamsburg, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts. She achieved a 3.4 or higher GPA.
- U.S. Air Force Airman Joel T. Seeley recently graduated from an eight-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Seeley is a 2018 graduate of Mancelona High School.
- Jessie Hood, of Cedar, graduated from the University of Findlay in May. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in equestrian studies and equine business management.
- Hannah Bradshaw, of Traverse City, earned a spot on the Plymouth State University president’s list for academic achievements during the spring 2019 semester. Bradshaw is studying exercise and sport physiology.
- Cora Kangas, of Interlochen, is part of the award-winning team Alabama Astrobotics from the University of Alabama. The team won NASA’s grand prize at the 2019 Robotics Mining Competition and placed first for a systems engineering paper, presentations and demonstrations. Students came in second for their outreach report.
- Jacob Courtad, of Traverse City, is included on the spring 2019 president’s list at Mitchell Technical Institute. Courtad studies power line construction and maintenance.
- U.S. Air Force Airman James I. Marchant II recently graduated from an eight-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Marchant graduated from Grand Traverse Academy in 2018.
